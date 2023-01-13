How to complete POTM Ødegaard SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete two squads to get this special card.

The players voted and Martin Ødegaard from Arsenal is the December Player of the Month (POTM). He received an 89-rated POTM version that is rewarded to those who complete a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

The FIFA community gets to decide who the best player from a specific league is from a list of players EA selects monthly. Ødegaard was voted as the best Premier League player for December and received this upgraded POTM version as a result.

Ødegaard already has three other special cards: an 88-rated Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) version, and an 88 and 86-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) cards. This new POTM version is the highest-rated one.

If you compare this card to his 84-rated original gold version, you’ll notice that the devs made a general upgrade to his Pace (+10), Shooting (+9), Physical (+6), Passing (+5), Dribbling (+5), and Defending (+5).

To earn POTM Ødegaard, you’ll have to complete two squads: Tactical Emulation and Premier League. The first solution needs to be an 82-rated squad with at least one player from Arsenal. The second one requires an 85-rated team plus no less than a TOTW (Inform) card and one player from the Premier League.

If you build both squads from scratch, it will cost you around 82,200 to 97,300 FUT coins. Each squad also rewards players with a different players pack, so you’ll receive a gold pack and a prime mixed players pack on top of the POTM Ødegaard card.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Premier League POTM Martin Ødegaard SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Tactical Emulation

GK: 81-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

81-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) LB: 81-rated Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica)

81-rated Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) CB: 80-rated Nicolás González (Fiorentina)

80-rated Nicolás González (Fiorentina) CB: 81-rated Tomáš Souček (West Ham)

81-rated Tomáš Souček (West Ham) RB: 80-rated Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig)

80-rated Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) CM: 83-rated Diego Carlos (Aston Villa)

83-rated Diego Carlos (Aston Villa) CM: 83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CM: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) LW: 80-rated Yeray López (Athletic Club)

80-rated Yeray López (Athletic Club) RW: 80-rated Smith Rowe (Arsenal)

80-rated Smith Rowe (Arsenal) ST: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

Premier League