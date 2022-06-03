How to complete POTM Muriqi SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You just need to turn in one squad.

Players can complete a squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team and receive an 86-rated Player of the month (POTM) version of Vedat Muriqi from RCD Mallorca starting today.

EA selects monthly some players to put on a vote and elect who should receive an upgraded POTM version based on their performance. Muriqi was one of the chosen players for May and is the highlight from LaLiga.

Muriqi’s skills were greatly increased when looking at his 75-rated gold version, including his Pace (+15), Dribbling (+13), Shooting (+12), Passing (+12), Physical (+11), and Defending (+11). If you use him on your team, you can apply the engine chemistry style to increase his Passing (+6), Dribbling (+6), and Pace (+5).

Those interested in getting POTM Muriqi only need to turn in one 82-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from LaLiga. You’ll spend from around 15,150 to 20,100 FUT coins across PlayStation, Xbox, Pc, and Stadia.

This POTM SBC will be live until July 3. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete LaLiga POTM Vedat Muriqi SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: