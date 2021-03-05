How to complete POTM Messi SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 96-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Lionel Messi from Sevilla to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Messi already has three special versions, including a Player of the Year card. He received this POTM LaLiga version today for his performance during February. This SBC will expire on April 5.

EA has somewhat upgraded all of Messi’s skills, including Passing (+5), Physical (+5), Shooting (+4), Passing (+4), and Defending (+3) when you compare this new card to his already incredible 93-rated gold version.

To maximize POTM Messi’s stats, you can either apply the hawk chemistry style or go with the basic option. He’ll play like a 98-rated center attacking midfielder or center forward with both.

The only downside to this card is that he only has 78 stamina, which means that you’ll probably have to sub him out in the second half. But this card is almost as perfect as his Team of the Year (TOTY) version and it costs two million FUT coins less.

This SBC costs around 2,178,800 FUT coins on Xbox One, 1,804,950 on PS4, and 2,401,300 on PC. POTM Messi is one of the best SBCs EA has released in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team because he’s fairly priced—you probably won’t get a card as good as this one for less.

If you want to complete POTM Messi SBC, you’ll have to turn in six squads: Argentina, Tactical Emulation, LaLiga, Top Form, 88-rated Squad, and 89-rated Squad. The last one is the most expensive, and to complete it, you’ll have to build an 89-rated squad with just 30 chemistry minimum.

Fodder is through the roof right now because of the Icon SBCs, so we advise you to wait a couple of weeks to buy the players if you don’t have them stored in your club already.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Lionel Messi SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Argentina

GK: Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos)

Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos) LB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: Keylor Navas 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Keylor Navas 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Pau Lopez 83-rated (Roma)

Pau Lopez 83-rated (Roma) RB: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) CDM: Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio)

Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio) LM: Łukasz Skorupski 81-rated (Bologna)

Łukasz Skorupski 81-rated (Bologna) CM: Sergej Milinković-Savić 85-rated (Lazio)

Sergej Milinković-Savić 85-rated (Lazio) CM: Luis Alberto 85-rated (Lazio)

Luis Alberto 85-rated (Lazio) RM: Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale)

Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale) ST: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta)

Tactical Emulation

GK: Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos)

Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos) LB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Luis Suárez 87-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Luis Suárez 87-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RB: Jordi Alba 86-rated (Barcelona)

Jordi Alba 86-rated (Barcelona) CM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) CM: Daniel Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal)

Daniel Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal) CM: David Silva 86-rated (Real Sociedad)

David Silva 86-rated (Real Sociedad) LW: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton) RW: Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale)

Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale) ST: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

LaLiga

GK: Keylor Navas 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Keylor Navas 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) LB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Idrissa Gueye 84-rated (Betis)

Idrissa Gueye 84-rated (Betis) RB: Samir Handanovič 88-rated (Internazionale)

Samir Handanovič 88-rated (Internazionale) CM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) CM: Rodrigo De Paul 84-rated (Udinese)

Rodrigo De Paul 84-rated (Udinese) LW: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami) RW: Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale)

Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale) ST: Lautaro Martínez 84-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Lautaro Martínez 84-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan)

Top Form

GK: Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool)

Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool) LB: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CB: Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio)

Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio) CB: Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid) RB: Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica) CM: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto) LM: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CAM: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CAM: Idrissa Gueye 84-rated (Betis)

Idrissa Gueye 84-rated (Betis) ST: Ludovic Ajorque 86-rated (Strasbourg)

88-rated Squad

GK: Thibaut Courtois 89-rated (Ral Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois 89-rated (Ral Madrid) LB: Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool)

Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool) CB: Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Sergio Ramos 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Sergio Ramos 89-rated (Real Madrid) RB: Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona)

Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona) LM: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CDM: Manuel Neuer 83-rated (Bayern Munich)

Manuel Neuer 83-rated (Bayern Munich) CDM: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Inter Miami) RM: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) ST: Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos)

Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos) ST: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

89-rated Squad