How to complete POTM Mbappé SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete six squads, but there's more time to do everything.

EA Sports added a 92-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Mbappé already has four special versions, including a Player of the Year card. He received this POTM Ligue One version today for his performance during February. This SBC will expire on April 18.

EA has somewhat upgraded all of Mbappé’s skills, including Passing (+4), Shooting (+4), Physical (+3), Pace (+2), and Defending (+2) when you compare this new card to his already incredible 90-rated gold version.

To maximize POTM Mbappé’s stats, you can either apply the shadow chemistry style to maximize his Pace (+1) and improve his low Defending (+8) or go with the basic option—it will still be an amazing card.

The one downside to this card is that he has only 78 stamina, which means you’ll probably have to sub him out in the second half. But this card is almost as perfect as his Team of the Year (TOTY) version and it costs two million FUT coins less.

This SBC costs around 2,128,800 FUT coins on Xbox One, 1,989,250 on PlayStation 4, and 2,468,300 on PC. This POTM Mbappé is very similar to POTM Messi, one of the best SBCs EA has released in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. This card is fairly priced because you probably won’t get a card as good as this one for less.

If you want to complete POTM Mbappé SBC, you’ll have to turn in six squads: France, Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue One, 87-rated Squad, 88-rated Squad, and 89-rated Squad. The last one is the most expensive, and to complete it, you’ll have to build an 89-rated squad with just 35 chemistry minimum.

Since you’ll have one month to complete, you’ll have time to collect FUT pack cards and players from in-game objectives that aren’t the best players but can be used to complete this SBC.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Kylian Mbappé SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

France

GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) LB: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RB: Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CM: Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona)

Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona) CM: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton) CM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton) CAM: Alexandre Lacazette 83-rated (Arsenal)

Alexandre Lacazette 83-rated (Arsenal) ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Internazionale)

Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Internazionale) ST: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Paris Saint-Germain

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan)

Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan) LB: Aleksandar Kolarov 82-rated (Sevilla)

Aleksandar Kolarov 82-rated (Sevilla) CB: Milan Škriniar 84-rated (Internazionale)

Milan Škriniar 84-rated (Internazionale) CB: Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RB: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CDM: Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona)

Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona) CDM: Teun Koopmeiners 86-rated (AZ Alkmaar)

Teun Koopmeiners 86-rated (AZ Alkmaar) CAM: Quincy Promes 82-rated (Spartak Moscou)

Quincy Promes 82-rated (Spartak Moscou) CAM: Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CAM: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) ST: Memphis Depay 85-rated (Lyon)

Ligue 1

GK: Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos)

Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos) LB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad) RB: Rafał Gikiewicz 84-rated (FC Augsburg)

Rafał Gikiewicz 84-rated (FC Augsburg) CDM: Carlos Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Carlos Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid) LM: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) RM: Toni Kroos 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos 83-rated (Real Madrid) CAM: Karim Benzema 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema 89-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Iago Aspas 84-rated (Celta de Vigo)

Iago Aspas 84-rated (Celta de Vigo) ST: Memphis Depay 85-rated (Lyon)

87-rated Squad

GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) LB: Pepe 88-rated (Porto)

Pepe 88-rated (Porto) CB: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RB: Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool)

Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool) CM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CM: Joshua Kimmich 88-rated (Bayern Munich)

Joshua Kimmich 88-rated (Bayern Munich) CM: Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid) LW: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) RW: Rafał Gikiewicz 84-rated (FC Augsburg)

Rafał Gikiewicz 84-rated (FC Augsburg) ST: Robert Lewandowski 91-rated (Bayern Munich)

88-rated Squad

GK: Jan Oblak 91-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Jan Oblak 91-rated (Atlético de Madrid) LB: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) CB: Sergio Ramos 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Sergio Ramos 89-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona)

Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona) RB: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto) LM: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CDM: Carlos Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Carlos Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid) CDM: Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami) RM: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool)

Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool) ST: Jamie Vardy 86-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

89-rated Squad