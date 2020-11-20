How to complete POTM Lewandowski SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

The Polish star gained the award after scoring nine goals in Bundesliga matches in October.

EA Sports added a 93-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Lewandowski’s second special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The Polish star earned the POTM trophy of October because he scored nine goals in Bundesliga matches that month: four against Hertha Berlin, three against Eintracht Frankfurt, and two against Arminia. This SBC will expire on Dec. 20.

EA has boosted all of Lewandowski’s stats, including Dribbling (+2), Passing (+2), Shooting (+1), Pace (+1), and Physical (+1), when you compare this new card to Lewandowski’s 92-rated Inform version. POTM Lewandowski isn’t particularly a meta card, but you can make the most out of it if you apply the engine chemistry style, which will boost his Pace, Dribbling, and Passing stats even more.

This SBC costs around 284,500 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 305,000 FUT coins on Xbox One, and 312,000 FUT coins on PC if you build it from scratch at the moment.

If you want to complete the POTM Lewandowski SBC, you’ll need to turn in three different squads. The first team must be 85-rated with 80 chemistry minimum and one player from Bayern Munich. The second squad needs to be 85-rated with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform. The third solution requires an 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one Bundesliga player.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete POTM Lewandowski SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Bayern Munich

GK: David de Gea 86-rated (Bayern Munich)

David de Gea 86-rated (Bayern Munich) LB: Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton)

Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton) CB: Thiago Silva 85-rated (Chelsea)

Thiago Silva 85-rated (Chelsea) CB: Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) RB: Ricardo Pereira 85-rated (Leicester City)

Ricardo Pereira 85-rated (Leicester City) CDM: Rodri 85-rated (Manchester City)

Rodri 85-rated (Manchester City) CDM: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City)

Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City) LM: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) RM: Serge Gnabry 85-rated (Bayern Munich)

Serge Gnabry 85-rated (Bayern Munich) CAM: Thiago Alcântara 85-rated (Liverpool)

Thiago Alcântara 85-rated (Liverpool) ST: Alexandre Lacazette 83-rated (Arsenal)

Top form

GK: Fernando Pacheco 84-rated (Alavés)

Fernando Pacheco 84-rated (Alavés) LB: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: José María Giménez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid)

José María Giménez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid) CB: Felipe 84-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Felipe 84-rated (Atlético Madrid) RB: Mauro Icardi 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Mauro Icardi 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CDM: Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona)

Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona) LM: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Isco 84-rated (Real Madrid)

Isco 84-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Dani Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal)

Dani Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal) RM: Ángel Di María 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Ángel Di María 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: Iago Aspas 84-rated (Celta de Vigo)

Bundesliga