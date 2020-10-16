How to complete POTM Kramarić SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 86-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Andrej Kramarić from Hoffenheim to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
This is Kramarić’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The Croatian striker earned the POTM trophy because he scored five goals in two Bundesliga matches in September. He had a hat trick against FC Köln and two goals against Bayern Munich. This SBC will expire on Nov. 16.
EA has boosted all of Kramarić’s stats, including Pace (+6), Physical (+5), Passing (+5), Dribbling (+4), and Shooting (+3), when you compare this new card to Kramarić’s 82-rated gold version. This POTM version could be an important player on your Ultimate Team since he’ll be one of the best strikers at the beginning of the game, especially if you apply the Hunter chemistry style to fix POTM Kramarić’s Pace.
This SBC costs around 50,000 FUT coins on any platform, which is cheap. If you want to complete the POTM Kramarić SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from the Bundesliga.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Kramarić SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
- GK: Camilo Vargas 82-rated (Atlas)
- LB: Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)
- CB: José María Giménez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid)
- CB: Felipe Monteiro 84-rated (Atlético Madrid)
- RB: Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona)
- CDM: Isco 84-rated (Real Madrid)
- LM: Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad)
- CM: Saúl Ñíguez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid)
- CM: Dani Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal)
- RM: José María Callejón 84-rated (Fiorentina)
- ST: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)