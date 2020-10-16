How to complete POTM Kramarić SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Kramarić earned this special card because he scored five goals in just two Bundesliga matches.

EA Sports added an 86-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Andrej Kramarić from Hoffenheim to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Kramarić’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The Croatian striker earned the POTM trophy because he scored five goals in two Bundesliga matches in September. He had a hat trick against FC Köln and two goals against Bayern Munich. This SBC will expire on Nov. 16.

EA has boosted all of Kramarić’s stats, including Pace (+6), Physical (+5), Passing (+5), Dribbling (+4), and Shooting (+3), when you compare this new card to Kramarić’s 82-rated gold version. This POTM version could be an important player on your Ultimate Team since he’ll be one of the best strikers at the beginning of the game, especially if you apply the Hunter chemistry style to fix POTM Kramarić’s Pace.

🏟 2 games

⚽ 5 goals



Andrej Kramarić is September's @Bundesliga_EN Player of the Month 🔥#FUT21 #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/zZvi7cCXxI — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 16, 2020

This SBC costs around 50,000 FUT coins on any platform, which is cheap. If you want to complete the POTM Kramarić SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from the Bundesliga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Kramarić SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.