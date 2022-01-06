How to complete POTM Juanmi SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You only have to complete one squad to get this card.

An 87-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Juanmi Jiménez from Real Betis was introduced to FIFA 22’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu today.

This is Juanmi’s second special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team if you take into account his 81-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) version. EA added this LaLiga POTM card to celebrate his general performance throughout December.

EA has greatly increased all of Juanmi’s skills when compared to his 75-rated gold version, including his Pace (+14), Shooting (+13), Passing (+12), Physical (+12), Defending (+11), and Dribbling (+11).

He still has a three-star weak foot and skill moves, though. You can apply the engine chemistry style to further increase his Dribbling (+7), Passing (+6), and Pace (+5). This will elevate his highest skills and focus on what he’s already good at.

If you want to complete the POTM Juanmi SBC, you have until Jan. 27 to build one 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from LaLiga. This SBC costs around 25,450 FUT coins on PlayStation, 29,400 on Xbox, and 27,250 on PC if you build it from scratch.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the POTM Juanmi Jiménez SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: