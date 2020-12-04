How to complete POTM João Félix SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This is hands down one of the best attackers available in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports added an 87-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of João Félix from Atlético Madrid to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is João Félix’s second special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The 21-year-old Portuguese center forward won the La Liga POTM trophy for scoring two goals for Atlético Madrid during the month of November. This SBC will expire on Jan. 2.

EA has boosted all of João Félix’s stats, including Physical (+9), Shooting (+8), Passing (+8), Pace (+6), and Dribbling (+6), when you compare this new card to João Félix’s 81-rated gold version. This POTM version of João Félix becomes a powerful striker or center forward once you apply the hunter chemistry style. He already has five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, which is a great combination for attackers.

This SBC costs around 455,000 FUT coins on PlayStation 4 and is more expensive on Xbox One and PC (around 485,000 FUT coins). The price is fair, though, for a card that perfectly fits the meta in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

If you want to complete the POTM João Félix SBC, you’ll have to turn in three different squads. The first must be 84-rated with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one Portuguese player. The second team must be 85-rated with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from Atlético Madrid. The third solution is an 87-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and one La Liga player.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the POTM João Félix SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

National duty

GK: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) LB: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: David Alaba 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

David Alaba 84-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) RB: Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Julian Brandt 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Julian Brandt 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) LW: Kingsley Coman 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Kingsley Coman 84-rated (Bayern Munich) RW: Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) ST: Wout Weghorst 84-rated (Wolfsburg)

Atlético Madrid

GK: David de Gea 86-rated (Manchester United)

David de Gea 86-rated (Manchester United) LB: Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton)

Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton) CB: Fernandinho 84-rated (Manchester City)

Fernandinho 84-rated (Manchester City) CB: Thiago Silva 85-rated (Chelsea)

Thiago Silva 85-rated (Chelsea) RB: César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea)

César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea) CDM: Koke 85-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Koke 85-rated (Atlético Madrid) CDM: Fabián Ruiz 84-rated (Napoli)

Fabián Ruiz 84-rated (Napoli) LM: Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) RM: José María Callejón 84-rated (Fiorentina)

José María Callejón 84-rated (Fiorentina) ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) ST: Roberto Firmino 87-rated (Liverpool)

La Liga