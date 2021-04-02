How to complete POTM Iheanacho SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 89-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Kelechi Iheanacho from Leicester City to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Iheanacho’s third special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. He received this Premier League POTM version today for his five goals scored in five games during March.

EA has incredibly upgraded all of Iheanacho’s skills, including Passing (+18), Physical (+15), Shooting (+15), Dribbling (+13), Pace (+13), and Defending (+12) when you compare this new card to his 74-rated gold version. It’s generally a good card with high Pace, but there isn’t anything special about his stats.

This SBC costs around 207,700 FUT coins on PS4, 197,550 on Xbox One, and 233,100 on PC. To further improve POTM Iheanacho’s stats, you can apply the engine chemistry style, which will boost his Dribbling (+7), Passing (+6), and Pace (+5).

If you want to complete POTM Iheanacho SBC, you’ll have to turn in three squads: National Duty, Leicester City, and Premier League. You have until May 2 to complete these squads.

The first solution requires an 80-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Nigeria. The second one asks for an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Leicester City. The third and last one needs to be an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Kelechi Iheanacho SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

National Duty

GK: Gianluigi Buffon 82-rated (Juventus)

Gianluigi Buffon 82-rated (Juventus) LB: Andrea Consigli 81-rated (Unione Sportiva Sassuolo Calcio)

Andrea Consigli 81-rated (Unione Sportiva Sassuolo Calcio) CB: Mattia Perin 82-rated (Genoa)

Mattia Perin 82-rated (Genoa) CB: Nemanja Maksimović 77-rated (Getafe)

Nemanja Maksimović 77-rated (Getafe) RB: Elseid Hysaj 73-rated (Napoli)

Elseid Hysaj 73-rated (Napoli) CDM: Matías Vecino 80-rated (Internazionale)

Matías Vecino 80-rated (Internazionale) CM: Manuel Locatelli 78-rated (Sassuolo)

Manuel Locatelli 78-rated (Sassuolo) CM: Marten de Roon 81-rated (Atalanta)

Marten de Roon 81-rated (Atalanta) CAM: João Pedro de Jesus 79-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

João Pedro de Jesus 79-rated (Shanghai SIPG) ST: Victor Osimhen 79-rated (Napoli)

Victor Osimhen 79-rated (Napoli) ST: Fabio Quagliarella 80-rated (Sampdoria)

Leicester City

GK: Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City)

Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: James Tarkowski 80-rated (Burnley)

James Tarkowski 80-rated (Burnley) CB: Harry Maguire 82-rated (Manchester United)

Harry Maguire 82-rated (Manchester United) LM: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) CM: Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CM: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) RM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan) LF: Everton Soares 81-rated (Benfica)

Everton Soares 81-rated (Benfica) RF: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Premier League

GK: Wayne Hennessey 81-rated (Crystal Palace)

Wayne Hennessey 81-rated (Crystal Palace) LB: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) CB: Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs)

Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs) CB: Tiago da Silva 85-rated (Chelsea)

Tiago da Silva 85-rated (Chelsea) RB: Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea)

Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea) CDM: İlkay Gündoğan 83-rated (Manchester City)

İlkay Gündoğan 83-rated (Manchester City) CM: Toni Kroos 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos 83-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Mateo Kovačić 83-rated (Chelsea)

Mateo Kovačić 83-rated (Chelsea) CF: Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid) LW: Pau Lopez 83-rated (Roma)

Pau Lopez 83-rated (Roma) RW: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

