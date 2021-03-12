How to complete POTM Gündoğan SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have until April 12 to get this card.

EA Sports added an 88-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of İlkay Gündoğan from Manchester City to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Gündoğan’s second consecutive POTM card after he received an 86-rated POTM version last month, making this his second special card. He received this Premier League POTM version today for his performance in February. This SBC will expire on April 12.

EA has somewhat upgraded all of Gündoğan’s skills, including Pace (+8), Shooting (+8), Physical (+7), Passing (+5), Dribbling (+5), and Defending (+5) when you compare this new card to his 83-rated gold version. It’s a good card for players who are starting out, but there isn’t anything special about his stats.

To balance POTM Gündoğan’s stats, you can apply the shadow chemistry style, which will boost his Pace (+10) and Defending (+8), or go with the basic option. Either way, his skills won’t reach the 90 ratings.

This SBC costs around 87,850 FUT coins on PS4, 87,750 on Xbox One, and 97,450 on PC. POTM Gündoğan is fairly priced for his general stats and four-star skills and weak foot. POTM Gündoğan can be a good deal for players who have excess fodder.

If you want to complete POTM Gündoğan SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Manchester City and Premier League. The first solution requires an 80-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Manchester City. The second one asks for an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM İlkay Gündoğan SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Manchester City

GK: Rui Silva 79-rated (Granada)

Rui Silva 79-rated (Granada) LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko 80-rated (Manchester City)

Oleksandr Zinchenko 80-rated (Manchester City) CB: Ferro 77-rated (Valência)

Ferro 77-rated (Valência) CB: Domingos Duarte 78-rated (Granada)

Domingos Duarte 78-rated (Granada) RB: Hugo Mallo 78-rated (Celta de Vigo)

Hugo Mallo 78-rated (Celta de Vigo) CM: Marlos 81-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Marlos 81-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk) CM: Jonathan Viera 81-rated (Beijing FC)

Jonathan Viera 81-rated (Beijing FC) CM: Javi Martínez 81-rated (Bayern Munich)

Javi Martínez 81-rated (Bayern Munich) LW: Taison 81-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Taison 81-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk) RW: Óscar Melendo 78-rated (RCD Espanyol)

Óscar Melendo 78-rated (RCD Espanyol) ST: Léo Baptistão 78-rated (Wuhan Zall)

Premier League