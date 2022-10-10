How to complete POTM Gakpo SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA has released an 86-rated POTM version of Cody Gakpo from PSV in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Players can get this untradable card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.

Players can decide who deserves to receive an upgraded POTM version by voting monthly on select players based on their performance. Gakpo represents the best player in Eredivisie and received this POTM version because of his outstanding performance in September.

When compared to his original 83-rated gold version, EA didn’t change much and only made a slight upgrade to this POTM version by increasing his Passing (+5), Physical (+5), Shooting (+3), Defending (+3), Dribbling (+3), and Pace (+2).

You can apply the hunter chemistry style if you use this card on your team and further improve his Pace (+8) and Shooting (+6), which are skills he’ll use a lot as a left-winger.

You’ll only need to turn in an 84-rated squad and it must have at least two players with an overall rating of 85 minimum plus one player from the Netherlands to get POTM Gakpo. It will cost you around 27,350 FUT coins on consoles and 26,650 FUT coins on PC to build this squad.

This SBC will expire after a month, on Nov. 4, which is enough time to complete just one segment. Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the POTM Cody Gakpo SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete POTM Cody Gakpo SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team