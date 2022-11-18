How to complete October POTM Füllkrug SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

He's the Bundesliga's best, according to the FIFA community.

The Bundesliga Player of the Month (POTM) for October in FIFA 23 is Werder Bremen’s striker Niclas Füllkrug. He received an 86-rated POTM version that players can get by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

EA sets a monthly voting pool to let FIFA players decide who will get an upgraded POTM version. Among the Bundesliga players, Füllkrug received the most votes for his performance during October and earned this upgraded version.

The devs greatly increased all of Füllkrug’s skills when comparing this POTM version to his 75-rated gold card. His Pace (+16), Dribbling (+15), and Passing (+13) received the highest boosts, leaving his skill ratings ranging from 75 to 88, except for his 46-rated Defending.

To get POTM Füllkrug, you’ll have to build just one 82-rated squad with at least one player with an overall rating of 85 points minimum, one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Bundesliga. It will only cost you from 17,350 to 18,250 FUT coins to build this single squad.

Here is the cheapest solution to complete the Premier League POTM Niclas Füllkrug SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete POTM Niclas Füllkrug SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team