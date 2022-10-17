How to complete POTM Füllkrug SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Players can complete a squad-building challenge (SBC) to get an 84-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Niclas Füllkrug from Werder Bremen. EA added this special card to the game on Oct. 13.

Füllkrug won the monthly vote for September’s best player from Bundesliga. EA selects six nominees from the different leagues for players to choose from and the winner receives a POTM upgraded version.

Füllkrug’s skill ratings range from 73 to 86, except for his 44-rated Defending. The devs gave a great increase to his Dribbling (+12), Pace (+12), Passing (+10), Physical (+10), Shooting (+10), and Defending (+8).

If you are interested in getting this POTM Füllkrug card, you’ll only need to build an 84-rated squad with at least one player from Bundesliga. You’ll spend from around 21,000 to 21,150 FUT coins across the available platforms.

This SBC will expire on Nov. 17, which should be enough time to craft all the cards you are missing to build the squad and spend the least amount of FUT coins as possible.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the POTM Niclas Füllkrug SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete POTM Niclas Füllkrug SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team