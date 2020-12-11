How to complete POTM Fernandes SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has added a 91-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Fernandes earned two Inform cards earlier this year and made it into Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) last week. He received this Premier League POTM card version because he played four games in the Premier League during November and scored four goals and had one assist. This SBC will expire on Jan. 11.

EA has mainly boosted Fernandes’ Shooting (+8) skill but also increased other stats, including Dribbling (+6), Defending (+5), Physical (+4), and Passing (+4), when you compare this new card to his 87-rated gold version. This POTM version is an all-around card and there are three good chemistry styles depending on how you want to play POTM Bruno Fernandes: the hawk, the engine, and the hunter.

This SBC costs around 953,600 FUT coins on PS4 and is a touch more expensive on Xbox One (998,950) and on PC (1,072,300 FUT coins). POTM Fernandes’ value isn’t great because you’ll spend nearly one million FUT coins on an untradeable card. If you care about your coin balance, you can buy TOTGS Fernandes in the FUT market for the same price and sell him whenever you want to.

If you want to complete POTM Fernandes SBC, you’ll have to turn in five squads: National Duty, Manchester Unites, Premier League, 87-rated squad, and 88-rated squad. The last one will be the most expensive solution, which requires an 88-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum. You can link this card with other great players from Manchester United, such as Rulebreakers Paul Pogba and any version of Marcus Rashford.

National Duty requests an 85-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and one player from Portugal. Manchester United must be an 86-rated with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Manchester United. The Premier League solution must have an 86-rated team with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Premier League. The 88-rated squad needs to have 50 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Bruno Fernandes SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

National Duty

GK: Martin Dúbravka 83-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dúbravka 83-rated (Newcastle United) LB: Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton)

Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton) CB: Fabinho 87-rated (Liverpool)

Fabinho 87-rated (Liverpool) CB: Rodri 85-rated (Manchester City)

Rodri 85-rated (Manchester City) RB: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton) CDM: Mateo Kovačić 83-rated (Chelsea)

Mateo Kovačić 83-rated (Chelsea) CM: Hakim Ziyech 85-rated (Chelsea)

Hakim Ziyech 85-rated (Chelsea) CM: Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea)

Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea) LW: Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham)

Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham) RW: Bernardo Silva 87-rated (Manchester City)

Bernardo Silva 87-rated (Manchester City) ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Manchester United

GK: Ederson de Moraes 88-rated (Manchester City)

Ederson de Moraes 88-rated (Manchester City) LB: Alex Telles 84-rated (Manchester United)

Alex Telles 84-rated (Manchester United) CB: Aymeric Laporte 87-rated (Manchester City)

Aymeric Laporte 87-rated (Manchester City) CB: Bernd Leno 85-rated (Arsenal)

Bernd Leno 85-rated (Arsenal) RB: César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea)

César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea) CDM: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester)

Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester) CDM: Thomas Partey 84-rated (Arsenal)

Thomas Partey 84-rated (Arsenal) LM: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton) CAM: Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham)

Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham) RM: Bernardo Silva 87-rated (Manchester City)

Bernardo Silva 87-rated (Manchester City) ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Premier League

GK: Samir Handanovič 88-rated (Internazionale)

Samir Handanovič 88-rated (Internazionale) LB: David de Gea 86-rated (Manchester United)

David de Gea 86-rated (Manchester United) CB: Milan Škriniar 85-rated (Internazionale)

Milan Škriniar 85-rated (Internazionale) CB: Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Internazionale)

Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Internazionale) RB: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CDM: Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale)

Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale) LM: Jordi Alba 86-rated (Barcelona)

Jordi Alba 86-rated (Barcelona) CM: Sergio Busquets 87-rated (Barcelona)

Sergio Busquets 87-rated (Barcelona) CM: Luka Modrić 87-rated (Real Madrid)

Luka Modrić 87-rated (Real Madrid) RM: Isco 87-rated (Real Madrid)

Isco 87-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Gerard Moreno 83-rated (Villarreal)

87-rated Squad

GK: Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Juventus)

Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Juventus) LB: Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona)

Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona) CB: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) CB: Kalidou Koulibaly 88-rated (Napoli)

Kalidou Koulibaly 88-rated (Napoli) RB: Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica) CDM: Saúl Ñíguez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Saúl Ñíguez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) LM: Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad) RM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CAM: Isco 87-rated (Real Madrid)

Isco 87-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Jan Oblak 91-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Jan Oblak 91-rated (Atlético de Madrid) ST: André Onana 84-rated (Ajax)

88-rated Squad