How to complete POTM Cristiano Ronaldo SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have a lot of squads to complete if you want this card.

A Player of the Month (POTM) card version of Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays from Manchester United, was added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on May 12. This new card is now part of the eight special cards Cristiano Ronaldo has in this cycle of the game.

Players can vote monthly on select players and decide who deserves to receive an upgraded POTM version based on their performance. Cristiano Ronaldo was chosen as the best Premier League player and received this POTM version.

This famous player already has numerous special cards, and this POTM isn’t his highest-rated one, unfortunately, neither is his first POTM card. His first POTM version was released with a 92 overall rating on October, 2021 and the highest ones are his 97-rated Team of the Year (TOTY) and Team of the Season (TOTS).

This new POTM version has a 94 overall rating with a slight increase in his skills compared to his 91-rated gold card. The developers upgraded his Passing (+5), Physical (+5), Pace (+4), Dribbling (+4), Shooting (+3), and Defending (+3).

You can apply the engine chemistry style to further boost his Pace (+5), Passing (+5), and Dribbling (+4) if you put him on your team. His Crossing and Dribbling stats will be maximized and it will power up the essential skills for his striker position.

POTM Cristiano Ronaldo can also make perfect links with all of Bruno Fernandes’ versions and strong links with Rúben Dias, Bernardo Silva, João Cancelo from Manchester City, and Marcus Rashford and David De Gea from Manchester United.

This POTM SBC is a great chance of getting a great Cristiano Ronaldo card without spending almost five million FUT coins. To get it, you’ll have to turn in seven different squads. Here’s the list of each segment’s conditions and their respective rewards.

SBC Conditions Reward Tactical Emulation 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, no less than one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Manchester United. Small prime gold players pack Portugal 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one Portuguese player. Prime mixed players pack Premier League 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, plus one Premier League card. Gold players pack 87-Rated Squad 87-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum. Rare mixed players pack 88-Rated Squad 88-rated squad with 40 chemistry minimum and no less than a TOTW (Inform) card. Mega pack 89-Rated Squad 89-rated squad with 35 chemistry minimum. Jumbo premium gold players pack Top Form 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum plus at least a TOTW (Inform) card. Mixed players pack

Building so many squads will cost you a lot if you buy all the necessary cards for each solution. This SBC is priced at around 794,250 FUT coins on PlayStation, 785,150 on Xbox, and 886,850 FUT coins on PC and Stadia.

This POTM SBC will be available for one whole month, until June 12, which is more than enough time to craft some cards to complete all squads by buying 77 cards from the FUT market.

Here’s the cheapest solution at the moment of writing to complete Premier League POTM Cristiano Ronaldo SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Top Form