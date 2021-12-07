How to complete POTM Çalhanoğlu SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have almost a month to get this card.

EA Sports added an 86-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Hakan Çalhanoğlu from Internazionale to FIFA 22 today. This item is available through the game’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

This is Çalhanoğlu’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. EA added this card to celebrate his general performance throughout November.

You’ll notice a small change in his skills with this card. The devs gave Çalhanoğlu’s new version a small increase to all of his skills when compared to his 82-rated gold version, such as his Pace (+6), Physical (+5), Shooting (+4), Passing (+4), and Dribbling (+4).

He still has a four-star weak foot and skill moves, however. You can apply the hunter chemistry style, though, to further increase his Pace (+9) and Shooting (+7). This will elevate his meta-gaming quality.

This SBC costs around 34,200 FUT coins on PlayStation, 36,400 on Xbox, and 36,800 on PC. If you want to complete the POTM Çalhanoğlu SBC, you’ll have until Jan. 4 to do so.

If you’re interested in getting this card, you’ll need to build just one squad: an 84-rated team with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Internazionale.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the POTM Hakan Çalhanoğlu SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: