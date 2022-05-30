How to complete POTM Bourigeaud SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

A new April player of the month (POTM) card was added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on May 19 and it’s an 88-rated POTM version of Benjamin Bourigeaud from Rennes. This card is available through a squad-building challenge (SBC) you can complete in the game.

EA selects monthly some players to put on a vote and elect who should receive an upgraded POTM version based on their performance. Bourigeaud was one of the chosen players for April and is the highlight from Ligue 1.

Bourigeaud’s skills were greatly increased when looking at his 78-rated gold version, including his Pace (+16), Shooting (+13), Defending (+13), Dribbling (+12), Physical (+10), and Passing (+10). If you put him on your team, you can apply the engine chemistry style to increase his Passing (+6), Dribbling (+6), and Pace (+5).

Those interested in getting POTM Bourigeaud only need to turn in one 82-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card, and a player from Ligue 1 to complete this SBC. You’ll spend from around 22,650 to 23,850 FUT coins across all platforms.

You can complete this POTM SBC until June 16. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Benjamin Bourigeaud SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: