How to complete POTM Benzema SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 94-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Karim Benzema from Borussia Dortmund to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is incredibly Benzema’s sixth special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. He received this LALiga POTM version today for his five goals and one assist in three games during March. This SBC will expire on May 2.

EA has somewhat increased all of Benzema’s skills, including Pace (+9), Passing (+8), Shooting (+7), Physical (+7), Dribbling (+5), and Defending (+5) when you compare this new card to his 89-rated gold version.

To further improve POTM Benzema’s stats, you can apply the engine chemistry style, which will boost his Passing (+6), Pace (+5), and Dribbling (+4) and maximize his Vision, Curve, and Dribbling skills. You can also go with the basic option. Either way, it’s not a bad card.

This SBC costs around 189,200 FUT coins on PS4, 185,300 on Xbox One, and 220,200 on PC. EA has set a great price for POTM Benzema, not because this is a brilliant card but because he’s a 94-rated player. Even if you don’t use him for long, you can put him in an SBC of your preference and save yourself a lot of FUT coins.

If you want to complete POTM Benzema SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Real Madrid and La Liga. The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Real Madrid. The second one asks for an 85-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from LaLiga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Karim Benzema SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Real Madrid

GK: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) LB: José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)

José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia) CB: Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) RB: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) LM: Marco Asensio 82-rated (Real Madrid)

Marco Asensio 82-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) RM: Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale)

Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale) CAM: Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Internazionale)

Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Internazionale) CAM: Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale)

Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

La Liga

GK: Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona)

Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona) LB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: Frenkie de Jong 85-rated (Barcelona)

Frenkie de Jong 85-rated (Barcelona) CB: Fernando Reges 83-rated (Sevilla)

Fernando Reges 83-rated (Sevilla) RB: Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: Daniel Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal)

Daniel Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal) CM: Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona)

Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona) LW: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) RW: Edin Višća 83-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir F.K)

Edin Višća 83-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir F.K) ST: Pau López 83-rated (Roma)

Pau López 83-rated (Roma) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

