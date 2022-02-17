How to complete POTM Ben Yedder SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to turn in three squads to get this card.

FIFA 22 players can now get their hands on an 87-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Wissam Ben Yedder from AS Monaco. You can access this card in the game’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

Ben Yedder already has an 86-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) card and an 87-rated Signature Signings version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. EA added this Ligue 1 POTM card to celebrate how he played in January.

This card has balanced skills with only a low 43-rated Defending. Ben Yedder’s Pace (+6), Passing (+6), Shooting (+3), Physical (+5), and Defending (+3) received a general increase compared to his 84-rated gold version.

POTM Ben Yedder still has four-star skill moves and an incredible five-star weak foot. You can further boost his Pace (+10) and Shooting (+5) by applying the hunter chemistry style. This will maximize several of his stats, such as his Acceleration, Positioning, and Finishing.

This SBC costs from around 339,850 FUT coins on PlayStation, 331,750 Xbox, and 356,200 FUT coins on PC. If you want to complete the POTM Ben Yedder SBC, you have until March 17 to turn in three squads: Ligue 1, France, and Top Form.

SBC Conditions Reward Ligue 1 84-rated with 70 chemistry minimum, at least TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Ligue 1. Premium electrum players pack France 85-rated with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one French player. small rare gold players pack Top Form 86-rated with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Rare electrum players pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the POTM Wissam Ben Yedder SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Ligue 1

GK: 84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli)

84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli) LB: 83-rated Alex Sandro (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Alex Sandro (Piemonte Calcio) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) CB: 84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio) CM: 86-rated TOTW Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon)

86-rated TOTW Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon) CM: 81-rated Pedri González López (Barcelona)

81-rated Pedri González López (Barcelona) CAM: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) ST: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio) ST: 84-rated Iago Aspas (Celta)

France

GK: 88-rated Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid)

88-rated Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) LB: 83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)

83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) CB: 84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach)

84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach) CB: 84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: 87-rated Future Stars Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig)

87-rated Future Stars Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) CDM: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: 83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim) CAM: 85-rated Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid)

85-rated Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) ST: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig) ST: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

Top Form