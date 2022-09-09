How to complete Players Moments Sánchez SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Players can get a 98-rated Player Moments version of Alexis Sánchez from Roma in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team that was added today. It is given as a reward for completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

This special card usually celebrates a career moment from the selected player, but EA has been releasing Player Moments cards to mark the transfer of players, which is the case with Sánchez. He received this card for his transfer from Internazionale to Olympique de Marseille.

If you compare this Player Moments card with his 80-rated gold version, Sánchez had his Physical (+25), Shooting (+22), Pace (+19), Passing (+18), Dribbling (+11), and Defending (+11).

The upgrade left all of his skils ratings raging from 93 to 98, which is extremely high, except for his 54-rated Defending, a skill he won’t use much since he plays in a attacking position.

If you are interested in getting this Player Moments Sánchez card, you’ll have to turn in two segments: Ligue 1 and Top Form. The Serie A TIM squad must be an 85-rated team with a 70 chemistry minimum and have one player from Serie A. The other segment asks for a 86-rated team with a 60 chemistry minimum and one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card.

You’ll have to spend from around 111,700 to 114,850 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia to build both squads. You’ll also receive a small prime electrum players pack and a small prim gold players pack aside from the Player Moments Sánchez card as a reward for each solution.

Here’s the cheapest solution at this time to complete the Player Moments Alexis Sánchez SBC, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Player Moments Sánchez SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Ligue 1

GK: 86-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)

86-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale) LB: 88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 85-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)

85-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale) CB: 85-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Piemonte Calcio)

85-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Piemonte Calcio) RB: 82-rated Jérôme Boateng (Lyon)

82-rated Jérôme Boateng (Lyon) CM: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CM: 82-rated Fabián Ruiz (Napoli)

82-rated Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) CM: 86-rated Daniel Parejo (Villarreal)

86-rated Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) LW: 85-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

85-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) RW: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 82-rated Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad)

Top Form