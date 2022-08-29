How to complete Players Moments Renato Sanches SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete two squads to get this special card.

EA added a 96-rated Player Moments Renato Sanches from Paris Saint-Germain by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC). This card was added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Aug. 28.

This is another Player Moments SBC that highlights the featured player’s transfer to another club. Sanches has recently transferred from Lille to Paris Saint-Germain and EA released this card in celebration.

The devs increased Sanches’ Shooting (+17), Defending (+17), Passing (+17), Dribbling (+14), Pace (+12), and Physical (+11) if you compare this Player Moments card to his 80-rated original gold version.

You can apply the anchor chemistry style if you use this Player Moments card on your team. This will increase Sanches’ Defending (+6), Physical (+4), and Pace (+3), while maximizing several of his stats, such as his Acceleration, Sprint Speed, Jumping, and Strength.

If you are interested in getting this Player Moments Sanches card, you’ll have to turn in two segments: Tactical Emulation and Ligue 1. The conditions for these squads are a little different from the usual ones as there is no chemistry minimum being required.

The first solution must be an 87-rated squad, at least one of the two cards with a 88 overall rating, and one player from Paris Saint-Germain. The second one requires an 88-rated team, no less than one card with 90 overall rating, two 89-rated cards, and one player from Ligue 1.

You’ll spend from around 133,650 to 138,400 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia. If you build both squads, you’ll also receive a small rare mixed players pack and a premium gold players pack aside from the Player Moments Sanches card.

This SBC will expire after Sept. 4. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Player Moments Renato Sanches SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Player Moments Sanches SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tactical Emulation

GK: 83-rated TOTS Alban Lafont (Nantes)

83-rated TOTS Alban Lafont (Nantes) CB: 94-rated TOTS Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale)

94-rated TOTS Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale) CB: 80-rated Philipp Max (PSV)

80-rated Philipp Max (PSV) CB: 91-rated TOTS Nico Schlotterbeck (Freiburg)

91-rated TOTS Nico Schlotterbeck (Freiburg) LM: 80-rated Gerson Santos da Silva (Olympique de Marseille)

80-rated Gerson Santos da Silva (Olympique de Marseille) CM: 83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: 81-rated Franck Ribéry (Salernitana)

81-rated Franck Ribéry (Salernitana) RM: 82-rated João Palhinha (Fulham)

82-rated João Palhinha (Fulham) LF: 82-rated Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr)

82-rated Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr) RF: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) ST: 82-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb)

Ligue 1