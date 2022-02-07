How to complete Players Moments Calvert-Lewin SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have until Feb. 20 to get this card.

An 89-rated Player Moments version of Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton is now available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. It can be obtained by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC).

This is Calvert-Lewin’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Player Moments cards are used to celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past. EA created this Player Moments card to celebrate Calvert-Lewin’s FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Future Stars version.

EA greatly upgraded Calvert-Lewin’s Shooting (+12), Dribbling (+11), Passing (+10), Pace (+8), Physical (+8), and Defending (+5) when you compare this new card to his 81-rated gold version. You can complete this SBC until Feb. 20.

This is a good card with high stats. Player Moments Calvert-Lewin has incredible four-star skill moves and weak foot. You can also further boost his Passing (+6), Dribbling (+5), and Pace (+5) by applying the engine chemistry style.

If you want to get this card, you’ll just need to turn in an 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Premier League. You’ll spend around 131,700 FUT coins on PlayStation, 134,900 on Xbox, and 137,800 on PC if you build the squad from scratch.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Player Moments Dominic Calvert-Lewin at this time, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: