How to complete Players Moments Boateng SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete two squads to get this card.

EA Sports added an 86-rated Player Moments version of Kevin-Prince Boateng from Hertha Berlin to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Nov. 2. This item is obtainable after you complete two segments of squad-building challenges (SBCs).

This is Boateng’s first special card in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cycle. EA gave him this card to celebrate his superb goal against Barcelona in the UCL 2013-2014 season. This SBC will be available until Tuesday, Nov. 9, so you still have almost a week to craft cards if you don’t want to build them completely from scratch.

EA greatly upgraded all of Boateng’s stats, including Pace (+9), Physical (+9), Shooting (+9), Passing (+7), Defending (+7), and Dribbling (+7) when you compare this Player Moments card to his 78-rated silver version.

You can apply the shadow chemistry style to further boost his Pace (+10) and Defending (+9) to increase his meta-gaming skills. This is a great card with well-rounded skills, all of them being 73 and above—or 82 and above if you apply the chemistry style.

The Player Moments Boateng SBC costs around 44,150 FUT coins on PlayStation, 47,400 on Xbox, and 45,750 on PC. If you want to complete the Player Moments Boateng SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads: Top Form and Bundesliga.

The first team must be 82-rated with 75 chemistry minimum and include at least one TOTW (Inform) card. The second solution requires just an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum. You’ll also receive two small prime mixed players packs if you complete both squads.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Player Moments Kevin-Prince Boateng SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content.

Top Form

GK: Mattia Perin 80-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Mattia Perin 80-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LB: Thomas Ouwejan 79-rated (Schalke 04)

Thomas Ouwejan 79-rated (Schalke 04) CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio) CB: Simon Kjær 83-rated (Milan)

Simon Kjær 83-rated (Milan) RB: Denzel Dumfries 82-rated (Internazionale)

Denzel Dumfries 82-rated (Internazionale) CDM: Arturo Vidal 81-rated (Internazionale)

Arturo Vidal 81-rated (Internazionale) CDM: Jordan Veretout 81-rated (Roma)

Jordan Veretout 81-rated (Roma) CAM: Adrien Rabiot 81-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Adrien Rabiot 81-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: Hakan Çalhanoğlu 82-rated (Internazionale)

Hakan Çalhanoğlu 82-rated (Internazionale) CAM: Christian Eriksen 82-rated (Internazionale)

Christian Eriksen 82-rated (Internazionale) ST: Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta)

Bundesliga