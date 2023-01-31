FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players can get a 90-rated Player Moments version of Richarlison de Andrade from Tottenham Hotspur by completing a themed squad-building challenge.

Player Moments cards are special player items that celebrate a career moment from the featured player. This card celebrates Richarlison’s volley goal against Serbia during the 2022 World Cup.

The Brazilian received a great upgrade to his skill ratings for this Player Moments card. The devs increased his Shooting (+9), Passing (+9), Defending (+9), Physical (+8), Pace (+8), and Dribbling (+7).

There are four different squads you need to complete for this Player Moments Richarlison SBC: Brazil, Top Form, Premier League, and 87-rated Squad. Here are each condition and the respective rewards for these squads:

SBC Conditions Reward Brazil 83-rated squad with at least one Brazilian player. Two rare gold players pack Top Form 85-rated squad that has no less than one TOTW (Inform) card. Jumbo premium gold pack Premier League 86-rated team with at least one player from the Premier League. Small rare gold players pack 87-rated Squad Just an 87-rated squad. Premium gold players pack

The total for these segments amounts to around 459,200 FUT coins on consoles and 481,900 on PC if you build all of the squads from scratch. This Player Moments SBC will expire after Feb. 28, so you have close to a month to complete everything.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions to complete the Player Moments Richarlison de Andrade SBC right now in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Player Moments Richarlison SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Brazil

GK: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) LB: 83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona)

83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) CB: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CB: 83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) RB: 83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal)

83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal) LM: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) CM: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)

83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice) CM: 83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club) RM: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CF: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 78-rated Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica)

Top Form

GK: 84-rated Declan Rice (West Ham)

84-rated Declan Rice (West Ham) LB: 84-rated Luis Suárez (Libertadores)

84-rated Luis Suárez (Libertadores) CB: 84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) CB: 84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)

84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale) RB: 87-rated TOTW James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

87-rated TOTW James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) CDM: 84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal) LM: 84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) CM: 87-rated Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

87-rated Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) CM: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) RM: 84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) ST: 84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

Premier League

GK: 83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) LB: 88-rated RTTK Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund)

88-rated RTTK Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 88-rated MOTM Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

88-rated MOTM Edin Džeko (Internazionale) CB: 88-rated TOTW Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla)

88-rated TOTW Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) RB: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) LM: 83-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

83-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) CM: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) RM: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)

83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice) CAM: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) CAM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) ST: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

87-rated Squad