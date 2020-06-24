How to complete Player Moments Rashford SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a set of squad-building challenges (SBC) to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team yesterday that will reward players with a Player Moments 91-rated version of Marcus Rashford from Manchester United if they complete it.

Rashford was honored with a Player Moments card due to his “outstanding community contributions,” EA said. Rashford has been working with FareShare, a charity organization that fights to relieve food poverty and to reduce food waste in the United Kingdom. The Manchester United player helped raise around £20 million to supply kids with free meals during school.

This is Rashford’s sixth different card in FIFA 20 but it’s not his best since his Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) one is a 94-rated card. The Player Moments version, however, was upgraded to a four-star weak foot, one more than his base gold and TOTSSF version.

Players will have to decide if they want higher stats or more room to work with a stronger weak foot. Player Moments Rashford also has superb Pace, Dribbling, and Shooting, which will make him lethal with the correct chemistry style: a sniper or a marksman.

You’ll have until June 30 to complete Player Moments Rashford. If you choose to do it, you’ll have to turn in two different squads. One is an 84-rated with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one Manchester United player, and one TOTSSF or Team of the Week (TOTW) card. The second solution requires an 85-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one English player, and a TOTSSF or TOTW card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Player Moments Rashford SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content. You’ll need to spend around 200,000 coins on any platform if you have to build it from scratch.

The Red Devils

GK: Mattia Perin 82-rated (Genoa)

LB: Jesse Lingard 82-rated (Manchester United)

CB: Alessio Romagnoli 83-rated (Milan)

CB: Daniele Rugani 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

RB: André Almeida 81-rated (Benfica)

CDM: Daley Blind 83-rated (Ajax)

CDM: Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto)

LM: Quincy Promes 82-rated (Ajax)

RM: Pizzi 86-rated (Benfica)

CAM: Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax)

ST: Miguel Borja 88-rated (Junior Barranquilla)

The Three Lions