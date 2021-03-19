How to complete Player Moments Rabiot SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a 90-rated Player Moments version of Adrien Rabiot from Piemonte Calcio to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. It can be obtained by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC).

This is Rabiot’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Player Moments cards are used to celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past. EA created this Player Moments card to celebrate his remarkable goal against Milan in the Serie A 2019-2020 season.

EA highly upgraded all of Rabiot’s skills, including Shooting (+13), Pace (+10), Defending (+7), Physical (+6), Dribbling (+6), and Passing (+6), when you compare this new card to his 81-rated gold version. You can complete this SBC until March 26.

This is a good card with balanced stats. Player Moments Rabiot has three-star skills and weak foot and can have his stats boosted by applying the shadow chemistry style. You can elevate his Pace (+9) and Defending (+8), further elevating his quality.

This SBC costs around 321,850 FUT coins on Xbox One, 324,700 on PlayStation 4, and 357,200 on PC. Player Moments Rabiot is a bit overpriced for an untradable card that has similar stats to cheaper players or those you can get via in-game objectives, such as Player Moments Tonali or League Player Rúben Neves.

If you want to complete the Player Moments Rabiot SBC, you’ll need to turn in two squads: Piemonte Calcio and Serie A. The first solution requires one 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from Piemonte Calcio. The second one asks for an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Piemonte Calcio.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Player Moments Adrien Rabiot currently, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Piemonte Calcio

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan)

Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan) LB: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) CB: Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Juventus)

Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Juventus) RB: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto) CDM: Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale)

Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale) CDM: Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami) LM: Mario Pašalić 81-rated (Atalanta)

Mario Pašalić 81-rated (Atalanta) RM: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Josip Iličić 84-rated (Wolverhampton) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Seria A