How to complete Player Moments Rabiot SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a 90-rated Player Moments version of Adrien Rabiot from Piemonte Calcio to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. It can be obtained by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC).
This is Rabiot’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Player Moments cards are used to celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past. EA created this Player Moments card to celebrate his remarkable goal against Milan in the Serie A 2019-2020 season.
EA highly upgraded all of Rabiot’s skills, including Shooting (+13), Pace (+10), Defending (+7), Physical (+6), Dribbling (+6), and Passing (+6), when you compare this new card to his 81-rated gold version. You can complete this SBC until March 26.
This is a good card with balanced stats. Player Moments Rabiot has three-star skills and weak foot and can have his stats boosted by applying the shadow chemistry style. You can elevate his Pace (+9) and Defending (+8), further elevating his quality.
This SBC costs around 321,850 FUT coins on Xbox One, 324,700 on PlayStation 4, and 357,200 on PC. Player Moments Rabiot is a bit overpriced for an untradable card that has similar stats to cheaper players or those you can get via in-game objectives, such as Player Moments Tonali or League Player Rúben Neves.
If you want to complete the Player Moments Rabiot SBC, you’ll need to turn in two squads: Piemonte Calcio and Serie A. The first solution requires one 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from Piemonte Calcio. The second one asks for an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Piemonte Calcio.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Player Moments Adrien Rabiot currently, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:
Piemonte Calcio
- GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan)
- LB: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)
- CB: Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)
- CB: Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Juventus)
- RB: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)
- CDM: Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale)
- CDM: Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami)
- LM: Mario Pašalić 81-rated (Atalanta)
- RM: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)
- ST: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Wolverhampton)
- ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)
Seria A
- GK: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- LB: Sergio Reguilón 82-rated (Tottenham)
- CB: Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
- CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)
- RB: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)
- CM: Rodri 84-rated (Manchester City)
- CM: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)
- CM: Hugo Lloris 84-rated (Tottenham)
- LW: Son Heung-min 87-rated (Tottenham)
- RW: José Callejón 84-rated (Fiorentina)
- ST: Ciro Immobile 87-rated (Lazio)