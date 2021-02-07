How to complete Player Moments Tonali objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This is an excepcional free card for the ones who use a Serie A or Italian squad in the game.

EA Sports introduced a 87-rated Player Moments Sandro Tonali to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Friday, Feb. 5.

This is Tonali’s second special card if you count his One to Watch (OTW) version that never received an upgrade. You can obtain Player Moments Tonali if you complete a set of five in-game objectives that will be available until Feb. 12.

EA gave Tonali this Player Moments card to celebrate his astonishing free kick goal against Genoa in October 2019 for the Serie A. All of his stats have been boosted, including Shooting (+15), Passing (+12), Defending (+10), Physical (+7), and Dribbling (+6).

Although there are better CDMs available at this stage of the game, Player Moments Tonali is a solid option whether you are short on FUT coins or if you use an exclusively Italian or Serie A squad on your Ultimate Team.

You can link him to cards such as any version of Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio, FUT Freeze 89-rated Giorgio Chiellini from Piemonte Calcio, or to UEFA Europa League (UEL) Road to the Final (RTTF) 84-rated version of Franck Kessié from Milan.

Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Player Moments Tonali.