How to complete Player Moments Tonali objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a 87-rated Player Moments Sandro Tonali to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Friday, Feb. 5.
This is Tonali’s second special card if you count his One to Watch (OTW) version that never received an upgrade. You can obtain Player Moments Tonali if you complete a set of five in-game objectives that will be available until Feb. 12.
EA gave Tonali this Player Moments card to celebrate his astonishing free kick goal against Genoa in October 2019 for the Serie A. All of his stats have been boosted, including Shooting (+15), Passing (+12), Defending (+10), Physical (+7), and Dribbling (+6).
Although there are better CDMs available at this stage of the game, Player Moments Tonali is a solid option whether you are short on FUT coins or if you use an exclusively Italian or Serie A squad on your Ultimate Team.
You can link him to cards such as any version of Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio, FUT Freeze 89-rated Giorgio Chiellini from Piemonte Calcio, or to UEFA Europa League (UEL) Road to the Final (RTTF) 84-rated version of Franck Kessié from Milan.
Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Player Moments Tonali.
- Through talent: Assist with a through ball in two separate matches using midfielders in the live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
- Italian instinct: Score in three separate matches using Italian players in the live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
- Passing phase: Assist six goals using players with minimum four stars weak foot in the live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
- Winnings ways: Win six matches in the live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
- Serie A streak: Score in 12 separate matches using Serie A players in the live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.