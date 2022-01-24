How to complete Player Moments Paquetá SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can get this card by turning in three squads.

EA Sports released an 88-rated Player Moments version of Lucas Paquetá from Lyon in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. It can be obtained by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC).

Paquetá already has a POTM card released in November in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Player Moments cards are used to celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past. EA created this Player Moments card to celebrate his goal against Clermont in the Ligue 1 2021-2022 season.

EA greatly upgraded all of his skills, including his Pace (+10), Physical (+10), Passing (+9), Dribbling (+8), Defending (+8), and Physical (+8), when you compare this new card to his 81-rated gold version. You can complete this SBC until Feb. 4.

This is a good card with high stats. Player Moments Paquetá has incredible five-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot. You can also further boost his stats by applying the shadow chemistry style. This will elevate Paquetá’s Defending (+9) and Pace (+10), further improving the quality of this card.

If you want to get this card, you’ll need to turn in three different squads: Brazil, Ligue 1, and 86-rated Squad.

SBC Conditions Reward Brazil 84-rated with 60 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform), and one Brazilian player. Premium mixed players pack Ligue 1 85-rated with 55 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Ligue 1. Prime mixed players pack 86-rated Squad 86-rated with 50 chemistry minimum. Rare mixed players pack

This SBC costs around 224,250 FUT coins on Xbox, 228,500 on PlayStation, and 241,950 on PC if you build the squads from scratch. He has fairly balanced stats and the fact that it’s a Players Moments card makes it an interesting one to get.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Player Moments Lucas Paquetá at this time, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Brazil

GK: 84-rated TOTW Aitor Fernández (Levante UD)

84-rated TOTW Aitor Fernández (Levante UD) LB: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio) CB: 84-rated David Alaba (Real Madrid)

84-rated David Alaba (Real Madrid) CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 82-rated Gabriel Paulista (Valencia)

82-rated Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) LM: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan) CM: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CM: 85-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

85-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) RM: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) CF: 84-rated Iago Aspas (Celta)

84-rated Iago Aspas (Celta) ST: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

Ligue 1

GK: 84-rated TOTW Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

84-rated TOTW Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) LB: 83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CB: 84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)

84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) RB: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: 85-rated Memphis Depay (Barcelona)

85-rated Memphis Depay (Barcelona) CM: 86-rated Daniel Parejo (Villarreal)

86-rated Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) CM: 86-rated Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

86-rated Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) LW: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) RW: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 87-rated Sergio Agüero (Barcelona)

86-rated Squad