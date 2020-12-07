How to complete Player Moments Oxlade-Chamberlain SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced an 85-rated Player Moments version of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Liverpool to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Dec. 5. It can be obtained by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC).
This is Oxlade-Chamberlain’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Moments cards are given to celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past. EA created this Player Moments card to celebrate his unbelievable long-range goal against Toulouse during Ligue 1’s 2016-17 season.
EA has boosted all of Depay’s stats, including Shooting (+10), Physical (+6), Defending (+5), Dribbling (+3), Passing (+5), and Pace (+5), when you compare Player Moments Oxlade-Chamberlain to his 79-rated gold version. You can complete this SBC until Jan. 4.
This SBC costs around 381,800 FUT coins on Xbox One and 413,600 FUT coins on PC, but it’s a bit cheaper on PlayStation 4 (379,100 FUT coins). Although this is a well-rounded card, the SBC is highly overpriced. For example, you can buy someone like Georginio Wijnaldum for 20,000 FUT coins and you’ll have a similar midfielder for a lot cheaper.
If you want to complete the Player Moments Oxlade-Chamberlain SBC, you’ll need to turn in three squads: Liverpool, Premier League, and Top Form. When building these teams, the expansive squad you’ll have to submit is one 86-rated team with 65 chemistry minimum and one Inform.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Player Moments Oxlade-Chamberlain right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:
Liverpool
- GK: Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Manchester United)
- LB: Lucas Digne 94-rated (Everton)
- CB: Harry Maguire 82-rated (Manchester United)
- CB: Rodri 85-rated (Manchester City)
- RB: Vladimír Coufal 82-rated (West Ham United)
- CM: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton)
- CM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton)
- CM: Thiago Alcântara 85-rated (Liverpool)
- LW: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)
- RW: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)
- ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton)
Premier League
- GK: Ederson Santana de Moraes 88-rated (Manchester City)
- LB: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax)
- CB: André Onana 84-rated (Ajax)
- CB: Aymeric Laporte 87-rated (Manchester City)
- RB: Harry Kane 88-rated (Tottenham)
- CDM: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- LM: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- RM: Jadon Sancho 87-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- CAM: Julian Brandt 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)
- ST: Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta)
Top Form
- GK: Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Juventus)
- LB: Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid)
- CB: Paulo Dybala 88-rated (Juventus)
- CB: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- RB: Ederson de Moraes 88-rated (Manchester City)
- CDM: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)
- LM: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- CM: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- CM: Julian Brandt 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- RM: Jadon Sancho 87-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- ST: Wout Weghorst 84-rated (VfL)