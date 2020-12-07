How to complete Player Moments Oxlade-Chamberlain SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced an 85-rated Player Moments version of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Liverpool to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Dec. 5. It can be obtained by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC).

This is Oxlade-Chamberlain’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Moments cards are given to celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past. EA created this Player Moments card to celebrate his unbelievable long-range goal against Toulouse during Ligue 1’s 2016-17 season.

A big time goal at a big time moment. 🔥



A #UCL Moments Squad Building Challenge is now live in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/BRafyEqCSG — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 5, 2020

EA has boosted all of Oxlade-Chamberlain's stats, including Shooting (+10), Physical (+6), Defending (+5), Dribbling (+3), Passing (+5), and Pace (+5), when you compare Player Moments Oxlade-Chamberlain to his 79-rated gold version. You can complete this SBC until Jan. 4.

This SBC costs around 381,800 FUT coins on Xbox One and 413,600 FUT coins on PC, but it’s a bit cheaper on PlayStation 4 (379,100 FUT coins). Although this is a well-rounded card, the SBC is highly overpriced. For example, you can buy someone like Georginio Wijnaldum for 20,000 FUT coins and you’ll have a similar midfielder for a lot cheaper.

If you want to complete the Player Moments Oxlade-Chamberlain SBC, you’ll need to turn in three squads: Liverpool, Premier League, and Top Form. When building these teams, the expansive squad you’ll have to submit is one 86-rated team with 65 chemistry minimum and one Inform.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Player Moments Oxlade-Chamberlain right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Liverpool

GK: Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Manchester United)

Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Manchester United) LB: Lucas Digne 94-rated (Everton)

Lucas Digne 94-rated (Everton) CB: Harry Maguire 82-rated (Manchester United)

Harry Maguire 82-rated (Manchester United) CB: Rodri 85-rated (Manchester City)

Rodri 85-rated (Manchester City) RB: Vladimír Coufal 82-rated (West Ham United)

Vladimír Coufal 82-rated (West Ham United) CM: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton) CM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton) CM: Thiago Alcântara 85-rated (Liverpool)

Thiago Alcântara 85-rated (Liverpool) LW: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) RW: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Premier League

GK: Ederson Santana de Moraes 88-rated (Manchester City)

Ederson Santana de Moraes 88-rated (Manchester City) LB: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax)

Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax) CB: André Onana 84-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 84-rated (Ajax) CB: Aymeric Laporte 87-rated (Manchester City)

Aymeric Laporte 87-rated (Manchester City) RB: Harry Kane 88-rated (Tottenham)

Harry Kane 88-rated (Tottenham) CDM: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) LM: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RM: Jadon Sancho 87-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Jadon Sancho 87-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CAM: Julian Brandt 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Julian Brandt 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma) ST: Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta)

Top Form