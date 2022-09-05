You'll have to build four squads to get this special card.

EA added a 98-rated Player Moments version of Sadio Mané from Bayern Munich in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Sept. 3. It is given as a reward for completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

This special card usually celebrates a career moment from the selected player, but EA has been releasing Player Moments cards to mark the transfer of players, which is the case with Mané. He received this card for his transfer from Liverpool to Bayern Munich.

The devs upgraded Mané’s original 89-rated gold version’s Passing (+15), Physical (+15), Shooting (+13), Defending (+12), Dribbling (+10), and Pace (+8) for this Player Moments card.

You can apply the sniper chemistry style if you use this card in your team and further increase Mané’s Physical (+4) and Shooting (+3) skills, which will maximize his Shot Power, Long Shots, and Volleys stats.

How to complete Player Moments Mané SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Here are all of the segments and their respective conditions you need to meet to complete this Player Moments Mané SBC:

Segment Conditions Reward Bundesliga 88-rated squad with 45 team chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bundesliga. Small prime electrum players pack Top Form 89-rated squad with 40 team chemistry minimum and no less than one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card. Premium mixed players pack 90-rated Squad 90-rated squad with 35 team chemistry minimum. Small prime gold players pack 91-Rated Squad 91-rated squad with 30 team chemistry minimum. Small rare gold players pack

All these squads together cost around 378,700 to 422,700 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia if you build them from scratch. This SBC will be available until Sept. 10, which should be enough time to craft cards and spend less on the FUT market.

Here’s the cheapest solution at this time to complete the Player Moments Sadio Mané SBC, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Bundesliga

GK: 95-rated TOTS Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

95-rated TOTS Alisson Becker (Liverpool) LB: 82-rated Alex Nicolao Telles (Manchester United)

82-rated Alex Nicolao Telles (Manchester United) CB: 90-rated TOTS Gleison Bremer (Torino)

90-rated TOTS Gleison Bremer (Torino) CB: 90-rated TOTS Vinicius de Souza (KV Mechelen)

90-rated TOTS Vinicius de Souza (KV Mechelen) RB: 82-rated Gabriel Paulista (Valencia)

82-rated Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) CDM: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale) CDM: 81-rated Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg)

81-rated Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) CAM: 82-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach)

82-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach) CAM: 82-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig)

82-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig) ST: 94-rated TOTS Deniz Undav (Royale Union SG)

94-rated TOTS Deniz Undav (Royale Union SG) ST: 81-rated Max Kruse (VfL Wolfsburg)

Top Form

GK: 95-rated TOTS Alisson (Liverpool)

95-rated TOTS Alisson (Liverpool) LB: 89-rated TOTGS Iván Torres (Olimpia)

89-rated TOTGS Iván Torres (Olimpia) CB: 82-rated Gabriel Paulista (Valencia)

82-rated Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) CB: 82-rated José Gómez Campaña (Levante UD)

82-rated José Gómez Campaña (Levante UD) RB: 94-rated TOTS Deniz Undav (Royale Union SG)

94-rated TOTS Deniz Undav (Royale Union SG) LM: 88-rated Romelu Lukaku (Internazionale)

88-rated Romelu Lukaku (Internazionale) CM: 82-rated Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla)

82-rated Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla) RM: 82-rated Suso Sáez (Sevilla)

82-rated Suso Sáez (Sevilla) CAM: 82-rated Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla)

82-rated Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) CAM: 94-rated Shapeshifters Jesús Corona (Sevilla)

94-rated Shapeshifters Jesús Corona (Sevilla) ST: 82-rated Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad)

90-rated Squad

GK: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Atlético de Madrid) LB: 82-rated Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club)

82-rated Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club) CB: 83-rated Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid)

83-rated Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) CB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) RB: 81-rated Reece James (Chelsea)

81-rated Reece James (Chelsea) CDM: 83-rated Angeliño (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño (RB Leipzig) CDM: 84-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

84-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) CAM: 92-rated TOTS Romarinho Silva (Al Ittihad)

92-rated TOTS Romarinho Silva (Al Ittihad) CAM: 96-rated TOTS Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

96-rated TOTS Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) CAM: 96-rated Shapeshifters Joe Cole (SERO)

96-rated Shapeshifters Joe Cole (SERO) ST: 96-rated Dušan Vlahovic (Piemonte Calcio)

91-rated Squad