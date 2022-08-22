How to complete Player Moments Lukaku’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete all tasks in the Squad Battles or Rival mode.

EA introduced a new 95-rated Player Moments version of Romelu Lukaku from Internazionale to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Aug. 19.

Player Moments cards celebrate a specific achievement by the featured player, but EA didn’t specify which moment from Lukaku’s career it’s celebrating with this card.

Lukaku already has a 89-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) card, a 90-rated Men of the Match (MOTM), and a 91-rated Ones to Watch version. When compared to his 88-rated gold version, however, this Player Moments had it’s Dribbling (+14), Passing (+11), Pace (+10), Physical (+10), Shooting (+9), and Defending (+7) generally increased.

You can choose to complete Lukaku’s objectives either in the Squad Battles or Rivals mode. There are four tasks in total to complete and only one of them asks for you to win some matches, so it shouldn’t be too difficult do fulfill everything.

This set of Player Moments objectives will be available until Aug. 26. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Player Moments Romelu Lukaku in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: