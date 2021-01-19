How to complete Player Moments Kurzawa SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You can link this card with incredible players like Mbappé, Neymar, and Verratti.

EA Sports introduced an 86-rated Player Moments version of Layvin Kurzawa from Paris Saint-Germain to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. It can be obtained by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC).

This is Kurzawa’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Player Moments cards are used to celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past. EA created this Player Moments card to celebrate Kurzawa’s acrobatic goal in a match against Toulouse in the Ligue 1 during the 2017-2018 season.

EA heavily increased Kurzawa’s Pace (+16) and Shooting (+18) skills and generally boosted the rest of his stats, including Dribbling (+9), Defending (+9), Passing (+8), and Physical (+5), when you compare this new card to his 77-rated gold version. You can complete this SBC until Jan. 26.

This SBC costs around 164,100 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, but it’s a bit more expensive on Xbox One (177,200 FUT coins) and PC (173,550 FUT coins). Even though Player Moments Kurzawa has great stats in general, this card is quite overpriced. But it compensates for its high price with a strong link to players like 91-rated Record Breaker Mbappé, 91-rated Neymar, or 88-rated FUT Freeze Marco Verratti, which are all amazing cards from Paris Saint-Germain.

If you want to complete the Player Moments Kurzawa SBC, you’ll need to turn in two squads: Paris Saint-Germain and National Duty. The first requires an 82-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform, and one player from Paris Saint-Germain. The second option asks for an 85-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from France.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Player Moments Layvin Kurzawa right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Paris Saint-Germain

GK: Mike Maignan 82-rated (Lille Olympique)

Mike Maignan 82-rated (Lille Olympique) LB: Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille) CB: Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Thomas Partey 81-rated (Arsenal)

Thomas Partey 81-rated (Arsenal) RB: Kenny Lala 79-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Kenny Lala 79-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CM: Houssem Aouar 81-rated (Arsenal)

Houssem Aouar 81-rated (Arsenal) CM: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CM: Oscar 81-rated (Shangai SIPG)

Oscar 81-rated (Shangai SIPG) LW: Dimitri Payet 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Dimitri Payet 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille) RW: Hulk 80-rated (Shangai SIPG)

Hulk 80-rated (Shangai SIPG) ST: Andrej Kramarić 82-rated (Marko Arnautović)

National Duty