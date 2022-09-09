Three squads are needed to get this special card.

Players can get their hands on a 98-rated Player Moments version of Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team starting today. It is given as a reward for completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

This type of special card usually celebrates a career moment from the selected player, but EA has been releasing Player Moments cards to mark the transfer of players, which is the case with Koulibaly. He received this card for his transfer from Roma to Chelsea.

EA mainly increased Koulibaly’s Passing (+29) and Dribbling (+20), while making a milder upgrade to his Shooting (+15), Pace (+14), Physical (+12), and Defending (+11) when compared to his 86-rated gold version.

You can apply the engine chemistry style if you use this card on your team and further increase Koulibaly’s Dribbling (+6), Passing (+5), and Pace (+3) skills, which will maximize his Sprint Speed, Long Passing, and Short Passing.

How to complete Player Moments Koulibaly SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Here are all of the segments and their respective conditions you need to meet to complete this Player Moments Koulibaly SBC:

Segment Conditions Reward Bundesliga 83-rated squad with 70 team chemistry minimum and at least one player from Chelsea. Small rare mixed players pack Premier League 85-rated squad with 65 team chemistry minimum and no less than one player from the Premier League. Premium mixed players pack Top Form 86-rated squad with 60 team chemistry minimum plus at least one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card. Small prime gold players pack

These squads together are priced at around 154,400 to 171,900 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia if you build them from scratch. This SBC will be available until Sept. 16, which should be enough time to craft cards and spend less on the FUT market.

Here’s the cheapest solution at this time to complete the Player Moments Kalidou Koulibaly SBC, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

