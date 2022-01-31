How to complete Player Moments Kjær SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can get this center-back's special card until Feb. 12.

EA Sports released a 90-rated Player Moments version of Simon Kjær from Milan in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Saturday, Jan. 29. It can be obtained by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC).

Kjær already has an 85-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) card released in November in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Player Moments cards are used to celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past. EA created this Player Moments card to celebrate his heroic Euro 2020 semifinal journey, World Cup qualification, and an outstanding individual year.

New Player Moments Player

🇩🇰 90 Simon Kjærhttps://t.co/YUDWTgdYFz pic.twitter.com/BTSiXit5DT — FIFAUTeam (@FIFAUTeam) January 29, 2022

EA focused on upgrading Kjær's Pace (+13), Dribbling (+13), and Physical (+10), while generally increasing his Passing (+6), Defending (+6), and Shooting (+6) when you compare this new card to his 83-rated gold version.

Player Moments Kjær has just two-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot, though. But you can further boost his stats by applying the shadow chemistry style. This will elevate Kjær’s Defending (+7) and Pace (+10), which will maximize his Interceptions, Standing, and Sliding Tackle stats.

If you want to get this card, you’ll need to turn in two different squads: Serie A TIM and 86-rated Squad. The first solution asks for an 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Serie A. The second one requires an 86-rated team with 65 chemistry minimum.

You can complete these squads until Feb. 12. This SBC costs around 224,100 FUT coins on PlayStation, 224,400 on Xbox, and 243,350 on PC if you build the squads from scratch. If you build both squads, you’ll also earn a premium electrum players pack and a rare gold pack on top of the untradable Player Moments Kjær card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Player Moments Simon Kjær at this time, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Serie A TIM

GK: 83-rated Sergio Asenjo (Villarreal)

83-rated Sergio Asenjo (Villarreal) CB: 84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)

84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) LWB: 83-rated José Luís Gayà (Valencia)

83-rated José Luís Gayà (Valencia) RWB: 84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt)

84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt) CM: 86-rated Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

86-rated Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) CM: 86-rated Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid)

86-rated Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) ST: 87-rated Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

87-rated Ciro Immobile (Lazio) ST: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

86-rated Squad