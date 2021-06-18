How to complete Player Moments Iniesta SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate team

EA is celebrating his extra-time goal for Spain against the Netherlands in 2010.

EA Sports added a Player Moments 93-rated version of Andrés Iniesta from Vissel Kobe to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is obtainable after you complete two segments of squad-building challenges (SBCs).

This is Iniesta’s first special card in the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. EA gave him this card to celebrate his extra-time goal for Spain against the Netherlands in 2010. This SBC will be available until Friday, June 25, so you’ll have a week to craft cards if you don’t want to build them completely from scratch.

EA greatly upgraded Iniesta’s Pace (+30), Physicaç (+28), and Shooting(+25), while still increasing his Defending (+13), Dribbling (+10), and Passing (+9) when you compare this Player Moments card to his 81-rated gold version. You can apply the shadow chemistry style to further boost his Pace (+10) and Defending (+9) to maximize his Acceleration.

The Player Moments Iniesta SBC costs around 127,150 FUT coins on PlayStation, 131,000 on Xbox, and is a bit more expensive on PC (152,700 FUT coins), which is a fair price if you consider his stats and potential to make strong links with incredible Spanish players.

If you want to complete the Player Moments Iniesta SBC, you’ll have to turn in just an 86-rated with 65 chemistry minimum and have at least one player from Spain.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Player Moments Andrés Iniesta SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content.