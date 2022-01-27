How to complete Player Moments Holtmann Silver Stars objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have one week to get this special Silver Stars card.

EA introduced a new 74-rated Silver Stars version of Gerrit Holtmann from VfL Bochum to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. To get this special card, you’ll have to complete a set of objectives.

Player Moments cards celebrate a specific achievement by amazing players. In this case, EA is celebrating Holtmann’s mesmerizing run and finish against Mainz 05. The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team every Wednesday.

The devs mainly increased Holtamnn’s Dribbling (+18), Shooting (+13), Passing (+11) when compared to his original 72-rated silver version. This Player Moments card has some high-rated skills, such as his 96-rated Pace and 88-rated Dribbling, but also has a low 68-rated Physical and 59-rated Defending.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released in FIFA 22, Holtmann’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Silver Stars Holtmann’s objectives will be available until next Wednesday, Feb. 2. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Gerrit Holtmann: