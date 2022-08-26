You'll have to complete three squads to get this card.

EA has added a 99-rated Player Moments Robert Erling Haaland from Manchester City to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Fans can acquire this card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

Player Moments cards celebrate a special moment from the featured player. EA decided to release this card because of Haaland’s recent transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City. Haaland already has other four special cards ranging from 89 to 95-rated, including a Team of the Year (TOTY) Honourable card and a Team of the Season (TOTS) version.

This Player Moments card had its Passing (+26) skill mainly increased compared to Haaland’s 88-rated original gold version, while his Dribbling (+15), Physical (+10), Pace (+10), Defending (+9), and Shooting (+8) received a smaller upgrade.

You can further boost Haaland’s Passing (+4) and Dribbling (+3) by applying the engine chemistry style. This will maximize his Agility, Balance, and Dribbling stats.

How to complete Player Moments Haaland SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Here are all of the segments and conditions you need to meet to complete this Player Moments Haaland SBC:

Segment Conditions Reward Tactical Emulation 87-rated squad with 55 team chemistry minimum and at least one player from Manchester City. Small prime gold players pack Premier League 89-rated squad with 45 team chemistry minimum and no less than one player from Premier League. Small rare gold players pack Top Form 90-rated squad with 40 team chemistry minimum plus at least one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card. Rare electrum players pack

You’ll spend from around 263,600 to 289,450 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia if you build these squads from scratch. If you don’t have all the necessary cards, you’ll have until Sept. 2 to craft cards and spend less on the FUT market.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Player Moments Erling Haaland SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Tactical Emulation

GK: 86-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)

86-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale) LB: 80-rated Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City)

80-rated Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City) CB: 85-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)

85-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale) CB: 92-rated TOTS Milan Škriniar (Internazionale)

92-rated TOTS Milan Škriniar (Internazionale) RB: 82-rated Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr)

82-rated Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr) CDM: 92-rated TOTS Branco van den Boomen (Toulouse)

92-rated TOTS Branco van den Boomen (Toulouse) CDM: 81-rated Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray)

81-rated Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray) CM: 91-rated Shapeshifters Daley Blind (Ajax)

91-rated Shapeshifters Daley Blind (Ajax) LW: 82-rated Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund)

82-rated Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) RW: 85-rated Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

85-rated Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) ST: 80-rated Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund)

Premier League

GK: 86-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)

86-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale) LB: 92-rated TOTS Moussa Diaby (Bayern Laverkusen)

92-rated TOTS Moussa Diaby (Bayern Laverkusen) CB: 95-rated TOTS Oscar dos Santos Emboaba (Shanghai SIPG)

95-rated TOTS Oscar dos Santos Emboaba (Shanghai SIPG) CB: 85-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Piemonte Calcio)

85-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Piemonte Calcio) RB: 96-rated TOTS Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

96-rated TOTS Ciro Immobile (Lazio) CDM: 86-rated Daniel Parejo (Villarreal)

86-rated Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) LM: 87-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

87-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) RM: 82-rated Fabián Ruiz (Napoli)

82-rated Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) CAM: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) ST: 82-rated Luis Muriel (Atalanta)

Top Form