EA has added a 99-rated Player Moments Robert Erling Haaland from Manchester City to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Fans can acquire this card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).
Player Moments cards celebrate a special moment from the featured player. EA decided to release this card because of Haaland’s recent transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City. Haaland already has other four special cards ranging from 89 to 95-rated, including a Team of the Year (TOTY) Honourable card and a Team of the Season (TOTS) version.
This Player Moments card had its Passing (+26) skill mainly increased compared to Haaland’s 88-rated original gold version, while his Dribbling (+15), Physical (+10), Pace (+10), Defending (+9), and Shooting (+8) received a smaller upgrade.
You can further boost Haaland’s Passing (+4) and Dribbling (+3) by applying the engine chemistry style. This will maximize his Agility, Balance, and Dribbling stats.
How to complete Player Moments Haaland SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team
Here are all of the segments and conditions you need to meet to complete this Player Moments Haaland SBC:
|Segment
|Conditions
|Reward
|Tactical Emulation
|87-rated squad with 55 team chemistry minimum and at least one player from Manchester City.
|Small prime gold players pack
|Premier League
|89-rated squad with 45 team chemistry minimum and no less than one player from Premier League.
|Small rare gold players pack
|Top Form
|90-rated squad with 40 team chemistry minimum plus at least one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card.
|Rare electrum players pack
You’ll spend from around 263,600 to 289,450 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia if you build these squads from scratch. If you don’t have all the necessary cards, you’ll have until Sept. 2 to craft cards and spend less on the FUT market.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Player Moments Erling Haaland SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
Tactical Emulation
- GK: 86-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)
- LB: 80-rated Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City)
- CB: 85-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)
- CB: 92-rated TOTS Milan Škriniar (Internazionale)
- RB: 82-rated Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr)
- CDM: 92-rated TOTS Branco van den Boomen (Toulouse)
- CDM: 81-rated Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray)
- CM: 91-rated Shapeshifters Daley Blind (Ajax)
- LW: 82-rated Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund)
- RW: 85-rated Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)
- ST: 80-rated Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund)
Premier League
- GK: 86-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)
- LB: 92-rated TOTS Moussa Diaby (Bayern Laverkusen)
- CB: 95-rated TOTS Oscar dos Santos Emboaba (Shanghai SIPG)
- CB: 85-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Piemonte Calcio)
- RB: 96-rated TOTS Ciro Immobile (Lazio)
- CDM: 86-rated Daniel Parejo (Villarreal)
- LM: 87-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)
- RM: 82-rated Fabián Ruiz (Napoli)
- CAM: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)
- ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)
- ST: 82-rated Luis Muriel (Atalanta)
Top Form
- GK: 95-rated Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)
- LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)
- CB: 89-rated Ederson Moraes (Manchester City)
- CB: 95-rated TOTS Oscar dos Santos Emboaba (Shanghai SIPG)
- RB: 96-rated TOTS Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid)
- LM: 85-rated Mikel Oyarzabal Ugarte (Real Sociedad)
- CM: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)
- CM: 86-rated Daniel Parejo (Villrreal)
- RM: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)
- ST: 82-rated Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad)
- ST: 83-rated Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid)