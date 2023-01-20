How to complete Player Moments Gündogan’s set of objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The latest set of objectives added to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is themed around a 88-rated Player Moments version of Ilkay Gündogan from Manchester City. Starting today, players can earn this card by completing four objectives in-game.

Player Moments cards are special player items that celebrate a career moment from the featured player. This card celebrates Gündogan’s winning goal against Aston Villa making Manchester City the Premier League champion of last year.

This Player Moments Gündogan card has high skill ratings ranging from 78 and 88. The devs gratly increased his Pace (+14), Physical (+6), Defending (+6), Shooting (+4), Passing (+3), and Dribbling (+3) when compared to his 85-rated original gold version.

The four tasks need to get this special card must all be completed in the Squad Battles or the Rivals mode. Only one of them asks players to win matches, while the rest requires you to assist or score goals.

The set will be available for one week, until Jan. 27. Here are the objectives you’ll need to complete to get the Player Moments Ilkay Gündogan card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: