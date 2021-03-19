How to complete Player Moments Giroud’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a 90-rated Player Moments version of Olivier Giroud from Chelsea to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. It can be obtained by completing a set of objectives.
This is Giroud’s third special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Player Moments cards are used to celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past. EA created this Player Moments card to recognize Giroud’s 2017 goal of the year against Crystal Palace.
EA mainly increased Giroud’s Pace (+45) but still heavily upgraded the rest of his skills, including Dribbling (+13), Physical (+12), Shooting (+11), Defending (+10), and Passing (+9), when you compare this new card to his 79-rated gold version.
This is a great card to have on your team. It has good stats that can be almost maximized by applying the hunter chemistry style, which will elevate his Shooting (+5) to 94 and Pace (+4) to 95. Player Moments Giroud also has four-star skills and a three-star weak foot.
Player Moments Giroud’s objectives will expire on March 26. That’s plenty of time to complete his six objectives and only one of them requires you to win matches. Every task has to be completed in the FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece mode.
Here are all objectives you have to complete to earn TOTY Player Moments Olivier Giroud.
- Smar Setup: Assist two goals from Crosses using LWs in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
- Puskas Perfection: Score a Finesse goal in three separate matches using French players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
- Premier Class: Score 10 goals using Premier League Forwards in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
- French Finery: Win eight matches with at least two French players in your starting squad in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece
- Scoring With Significance: Score in 15 separate matches using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.