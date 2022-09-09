How to complete Player Moments De Ketelaere’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have one week to complete four tasks.

Players can get a 96-rated Player Moments of Charles De Ketelaere from Milan in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that is available as reward for completing a set of themed objectives.

Player Moments cards usually celebrate a specific achievement by the featured player. In this case, however, EA didn’t specify which moment from De Ketelaere’s career it’s celebrating with this card but it’s part of the Pre-Season transfer set of objectives.

De Ketelaere had his Defending (+25), Physcal (+25), Pace (+24), Shooting (+24), Dribbling (+21), and Passing (+20) skills for this new Player Moments card compared to his 83-rated gold version.

You can choose to complete De Ketelaere’s objectives either in the Squad Battles or Rivals mode, depending on which you prefer. There are four tasks in total to complete and only one of them asks you to win some matches, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to fulfill everything.

This set of Player Moments objectives will be available until Sept. 16. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Player Moments Charles De Ketelaere in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: