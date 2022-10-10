How to complete Player Moments Danjuma SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

An 85-rated Player Moments version of Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The card was added on Oct. 8 through a squad-building challenge (SBC).

Player Moments cards are special player items that celebrate a career moment from the featured player. Danjuma received this version for his “decisive brace against Bergamo Calcio in UCL group,” according to EA.

Since this is the start of the current FIFA cycle, the upgrade wasn’t very expressive. Danjuma saw his Passing (+4), Physical (+4), Dribbling (+4), Pace (+3), Shooting (+3), and Defending (+3) somewhat increased.

Player Moments Dajuma is generally a great card with skill ratings ranging from 72 to 91, except for his 45-rated Defending. The left-midfielder also has high four-star skill moves and weak foot.

His price is fair and varies across the available platforms: around 59,500 FUT coins on consoles and 61,450 FUT coins on PC. Those numbers account for buying all 11 players for the two required squads to complete the SBC.

To get Player Moments Danjuma, you’ll have to turn in an 83-rated squad with at least one player overall rated 85 minimum and one player from the Netherlands and another 84-rated team with at least one player overall rated 86 minimum and one player from LaLiga.

Completing both segments will also reward players with a small gold players pack and a gold players pack aside from the Player Moments Danjuma card. This SBC will expire after one week, on Oct. 15.

Here’s the cheapest solution at this time to complete the Player Moments Arnaut Danjuma SBC, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Netherlands

GK: 83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain) LB: 78-rated Pablo Rosario (OGC Nice)

78-rated Pablo Rosario (OGC Nice) CB: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) CB: 85-rated Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund)

85-rated Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund) RB: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) CM: 83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal)

83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal) CM: 83-rated José Maria Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated José Maria Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 79-rated Renato Tapia (RC Celta)

79-rated Renato Tapia (RC Celta) LW: 83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) RW: 81-rated Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis)

81-rated Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) ST: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

LaLiga