How to complete Player Moments Cuadrado SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

In honor of this year’s World Cup, today’s Player Moments card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team celebrates a moment from Juan Cuadrado’s participation in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Players can now get an 87-rated Player Moments version by completing a themed squad-building challenge.

Player Moments cards are special player items that celebrate a career moment from the featured player. Cuadrado received this version for his performance in the Colombia vs. Uruguay match at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He made an assist on James Rodriguez’s second goal in Rio de Janeiro.

This Player Moments version has generally balanced and high-rated skills that range from 78 and 94. Cuadrado’s Physical (+6), Shooting (+5), Pace (+4), Passing (+4), Defending (+4), and Dribbling (+3) received a great increase compared to his original 83-rated gold version.

This SBC requests four different squads: Colombia, Top Form, 85-rated Squad, and 86-rated Squad. Here are all the conditions and the respective rewards for each segment:

SBC Conditions Reward Colombia 83-rated squad with at least one Colombian player. Small electrum players pack Top Form 84-rated team and no less than one TOTW (Inform) card. Small gold players pack 85-rated Squad Just a squad with a rating of at least 85 points. Small prime gold pack 86-rated Squad 86-rated team and no less than one TOTW (Inform) card. Rare mixed players pack

If you buy all the necessary cards to build all four squads, you’ll spend around 229,450 FUT coins on consoles and 232,050 FUT coins on PC. You can also craft cards and use fodder cards to spend less on the market. This SBC will be available until Nov. 28.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions at this time to complete the Player Moments Juan Cuadrado SBC, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Colombia

GK: 82-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale)

82-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale) LB: 83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) CB: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 83-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)

83-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) RB: 82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) LM: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)

83-rated John Stones (Manchester City) CM: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) CM: 83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) RM: 83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) ST: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

Top Form

GK: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)

83-rated John Stones (Manchester City) LB: 84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 83-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)

83-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) CB: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) RB: 83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CDM: 84-rated Luis Suárez (Libertadores)

84-rated Luis Suárez (Libertadores) CDM: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) CAM: 84-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis)

84-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis) CAM: 84-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

84-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) CAM: 84-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

84-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) ST: 85-rated TOTW Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid)

85-rated Squad

GK: 85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig)

85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig) LB: 87-rated Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

87-rated Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) CB: 85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach)

85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach) CB: 84-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC)

84-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC) RB: 87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) CM: 84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla) CM: 84-rated Ángel Di María (Juventus)

84-rated Ángel Di María (Juventus) CM: 84-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

84-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) LW: 84-rated Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto)

84-rated Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto) RW: 84-rated Federico Chiesa (Juventus)

84-rated Federico Chiesa (Juventus) ST: 84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus)

86-rated Squad