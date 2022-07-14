How to complete Player Moments Correa SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

This SBC will be available until July 19.

Players can get a 94-rated Player Moments Ángel Correa from Atlético de Madrid by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC). This card was added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on July 12.

This is Correa’s special card in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cycle. EA wants you to use this card int he new Knuckleball gameplay update while celebrating Correa’s amazing long range goal vs Villarreal in 2021-2022 season.

Correa already has other four special cards ranging from 85 to 87-rated, so this Player Moments is the best one so far. Compared to his 83-rated original gold version, his Shooting (+12), Passing (+11), Pace (+9), Dribbling (+9), Defending (+8), and Physical (+8) received general upgrades.

You can further boost Correa’s Physical (+5), Pace (+5), and Shooting (+2) by applying the hawk chemistry style. This will maximize some of his stats, such as his Acceleration, Sprint Speed, and Positioning.

What you need to do to complete Player Moments Correa SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Here are all of the segments and conditions you need to meet to complete this Player Moments Correa SBC:

Segment Conditions Reward Tactical Emulation 83-rated squad with 70 team chemistry minimum, plus one Inform and at least one player from Atlético Madrid. Small electrum players pack Argentina 85-rated squad with 60 team chemistry minimum and at least one player from Argentina. Small prime players pack LaLiga 87-rated squad with 50 team chemistry minimum and at least one LaLiga player. Premium electrum players pack

You’ll spend from around 217,150 to 238,600 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia if you build these squads from scratch, but if you don’t have all the necessary cards, you’ll have until July 19 to craft cards and spend less on the FUT market.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Player Moments Ángel Correa SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Tactical Emulation

GK: 83-rated Édouard Mendy (Chelsea)

83-rated Édouard Mendy (Chelsea) CB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) CB: 82-rated Tomáš Souček (West Ham)

82-rated Tomáš Souček (West Ham) CB: 83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) CDM: 83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) CDM: 82-rated Saúl Ñíguez (Chelsea)

82-rated Saúl Ñíguez (Chelsea) LM: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Gosens)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Gosens) RM: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: 83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) ST: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

Argentina

GK: 84-rated Mike Maignan (Milan)

84-rated Mike Maignan (Milan) LB: 83-rated Alex Sandro (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Alex Sandro (Piemonte Calcio) CB: 85-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)

85-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) RB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) CDM: 85-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

85-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) CDM: 83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: 88-rated Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

88-rated Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) CAM: 84-rated Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

84-rated Harry Maguire (Manchester United) CAM: 87-rated Paulo Dybala (Piemonte Calcio)

87-rated Paulo Dybala (Piemonte Calcio) ST: 82-rated Richarlison de Andrade (Everton)

LaLiga