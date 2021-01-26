How to complete Player Moments Boateng SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have one week to get this card.

EA Sports introduced a 90-rated Player Moments version of Jérôme Boateng from Bayern Munich to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. It can be obtained by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC).

This is Boateng’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Player Moments cards are used to celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past. EA created this Player Moments card to celebrate Boateng’s defensive performance against Salzburg during the 2020-2021 UCL season.

EA greatly upgraded all of Boateng’s skills, including Drilling (+13), Physical (+11), Pace (+10), Passing (+9), Defending (+9), and Shooting (+5), when you compare this new card to his 82-rated gold version. You can complete this SBC until Feb. 2.

It’d be ideal if this card had more Pace to give it a stronger meta-gaming skill, but Player Moments Boateng has high skills for his position. By applying the shadow chemistry style, you can elevate his Pace (+10) and Defending (+6), almost maximizing his Standing Tackle and Sliding Tackle stats while turning his Acceleration rating to 83.

This SBC costs around 227,600 FUT coins on Xbox One, 218,650 on PlayStation 4, and 260,800 on PC. Player Moments Boateng is fairly priced for an untradable card and offers a strong link with TOTY Neuer, TOTY Kimmich, and TOTY Lewandowski, all from Bayern Munich.

If you want to complete the Player Moments Dybala SBC, you’ll need to turn in three squads: Bayern München, Bundesliga, and Top Form. The first requires an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bayern Munich. The second option asks for an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bundesliga. And the third solution needs an 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Player Moments Jérôme Boateng right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Bayern München

GK: André Onana 84-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 84-rated (Ajax) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (Leipzig) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax)

Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax) RB: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) CDM: Javim Martinez 81-rated (Bayern Munich)

Javim Martinez 81-rated (Bayern Munich) CDM: Quincy Promes 82-rated (Ajax)

Quincy Promes 82-rated (Ajax) CAM: Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami) LM: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RM: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Bundesliga

GK: Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos)

Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos) LB: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) CB: José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Felipe 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Felipe 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RB: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale)

Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale) CM: Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio)

Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio) CAM: Luis Alberto Romero 85-rated (Lazio)

Luis Alberto Romero 85-rated (Lazio) LW: Ivan Perišić 82-rated (Internazionale)

Ivan Perišić 82-rated (Internazionale) RW: Pau Lopez 83-rated (Roma)

Pau Lopez 83-rated (Roma) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Top Form