How to complete Path to Glory Williams SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

To follow the matches of Group H in the FIFA World Cup, EA released a 86-rated Path to Glory version of Iñaki Williams from Athletic Club in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on Nov. 19. Players can get this card by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

Path to Glory player items can receive upgrades every time their national team progresses in the FIFA World Cup. Williams’ national team will play for the first time on Nov. 24 in the World Cup, and depending on the team’s performance, Williams can receive an update.

The striker had his Shooting (+5), Passing (+5), Dribbling (+5), Defending (+5), Physical (+5), and Pace (+1) generally increased if you compare this Path to Glory version to Williams 81-rated gold card.

If you are interested in getting Path to Glory Williams, you’ll have to complete three different squads: Top Form, LaLiga, and 85-rated Squad. Here are all the conditions and the respective rewards for each segment:

SBC Conditions Reward Top Form 83-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Premium gold pack LaLiga 84-rated team and no less than one player from LaLiga. Small prime gold players pack 85-rated Squad Just a squad with a rating of at least 85 points. Jumbo premium gold pack

Building these squads will cost you around 114,100 FUT coins on available consoles and 118,200 FUT coins on PC. This SBC will only expire after Nov. 26, so you can use this time to craft cards to spend the least FUT coins possible on the market. Plus you can spend you fodder instead of buying the necessary cards.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Path to Glory Iñaki Williams SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Top Form

GK: 85-rated TOTW Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)

LB: 82-rated Gabriel Paulista (Valencia)

CB: 83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal)

CB: 82-rated Iñigo Martínez (Athletic Club)

RB: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

CDM: 82-rated Jonathan Tah (Bayern Leverkusen)

CDM: 83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

CAM: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

CAM: 83-rated Gleison Bremer (Juventus)

ST: 82-rated Tammy Abraham (Roma)

ST: 81-rated David Raum (RB Leipzig)

LaLiga

GK: 84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

LB: 84-rated Luis Suárez (Libertadores)

CB: 84-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis)

CB: 83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal)

RB: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

CDM: 84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

LM: 84-rated Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich)

CM: 84-rated Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid)

CM: 83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

RM: 84-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC)

ST: 84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale)

85-rated Squad