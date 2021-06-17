How to complete Path to Glory Update SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You can get a Path to Glory Team 1 player for completing just one squad.

EA Sports added a new Path to Glory Upgrade SBC to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Players can exchange a squad to earn a Path to Glory Team 1 player in return. This SBC is part of the Festival of FUTball (FOF) promotion, which gives player cards an upgrade depending on how many wins their national team gets during the Euro World Cup.

This SBC costs around 213,700 FUT coins on PlayStation, 216,500 on Xbox, and is a bit more expensive on PC (259,900 FUT coins). Other previously released Path to Glory SBC players cost around 300,000 to 400,000 FUT coins, such as Diogo Jota and Florenzi.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in just an 87-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and one Inform or TOTS card. The reward isn’t a player pack in which you have a chance of getting a Team 1 player, but one guaranteed Glory to Path player from Team 1. The card is untradable, however.

You’ll have until June 23 to complete the squad and receive this card. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Path to Glory Upgrade SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: