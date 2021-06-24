How to complete Path to Glory Team 2 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This guaranteed SBC is cheaper than the one for the first Festival of FUTball team.

EA Sports added a new Path to Glory Team Two Upgrade SBC to FIFA 21 today that will be obtainable until next Thursday, July 1 at 12pm CT.

Players can exchange a squad to earn a Path to Glory Team Two player in return. This SBC is part of the Festival of FUTball (FOF) promotion that replaced the Team of the Season (TOTS) cards in packs, giving further boosts depending on how many wins the player’s national team gets during the UEFA Euro or the Copa America. You can pack players such as 95-rated Roberto Firmino from Liverpool, 95-rated Paul Pogba from Manchester United, and 93-rated João Felix from Atlético Madrid.

This SBC costs around 115,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox consoles and is a bit more expensive on PC (145,000 FUT coins) if you buy all the cards on the FUT market.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, all you have to do is turn in an 85-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum. It’s a non-repeatable SBC and your Festival of FUTball card will be an untradeable one, meaning that you can’t sell it in the FUT market for profit.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Path to Glory Team Two Upgrade SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: