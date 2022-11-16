How to complete Path to Glory Palhinha SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The first Path to Glory SBC has been live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team since Nov. 12. It rewards players who complete it with an 87-rated Path to Glory version of João Palhinha from Fulham.

Path to Glory player items can receive upgrades every time their national team progresses in the FIFA World Cup. Palhinha, for example, is now eligible for new updates depending on Portugal’s performance.

Compared to Palhinha’s original 81-rated gold version, he had his Pace (+9), Passing (+8), Shooting (+7), Dribbling (+6), Defending (+6), and Physical (+4) generally increased for this Path to Glory card. He has high and balanced skill ratings that range from 72 and 93.

After you get the Path to Glory Palhinha card, you can apply the shadow chemistry style to further improve his Pace (+8) and Defending (+7) and maximize his Sliding Tackle stat.

You’ll have to complete two squads to get Path to Glory Palhinha. The Portugal segment asks for an 84-rated squad with a TOTW (Inform) card and one Portuguese player. The Premier League solution must be an 86-rated team with one TOTW (Inform) card plus one player from the Premier League.

Building these squads will cost you around 142,550 FUT coins on available consoles and 149,000 FUT coins on PC. You’ll also receive a small gold players pack and a premium gold players pack as the reward for each segment.

This SBC will expire after Nov. 19. Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Path to Glory João Palhinha SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Portugal

GK: 84-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)

LB: 84-rated Declan Rice (West Ham)

CB: 84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

CB: 84-rated TOTW Willi Orban (RB Leipzig)

RB: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

LM: 84-rated Rafael Leão (Milan)

CM: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

CM: 84-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

RM: 84-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

CF: 84-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea)

ST: 83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal)

Premier League