How to complete Party Bag Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will give players an option to choose one out of four LaLiga cards that can be from the FUT Birthday, Team of the Season (TOTS), Festival of FUTball, or Summer Stars promo.

It’s a non-repeatable SBC that will be available for the next six days. You can earn a card like 99-rated Lionel Messi from Barcelona, 97-rated Luka Modrić from Real Madrid, 97-rated Jordi Alba from Barcelona, and 96-rated Alejandro Gómez from Sevilla. But cards that are bad at this stage in the game, such as FUT Birthday Geoffrey Kondogbia 88-rated from Atlético de Madrid, might pop up as well.

If you want to complete the Party Bag Player Pick SBC, you’ll have to turn in an 88-rated squad with a minimum of 30 chemistry. This SBC costs around 215,000 FUT coins on console, and around 250,000 FUT coins on PC, if you build the team from scratch.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Party Bag Player Pick SBC, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.