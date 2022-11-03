How to complete Out of Position Zinchenko SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The newest addition to the Out of Position event is an 86-rated version of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Arsenal. You can get this card by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

This promotion changes the position of the featured player and their attributes to follow the position change. Zinchenko’s original gold version is positioned as a left-back and EA changed him to a center-midfielder.

You won’t notice much of a difference in Zinchenko’s gameplay just by looking at his stats. He had his Shooting (+10), Pace (+9), Physical (+9), Dribbling (+7), Defending (+7), and Passing (+6) upgraded compared to his 79-rated gold version. Plus, his AcceleRATE is now controlled instead of Explosive to fit his new position.

If you are interested in getting this Out of Position Zinchenko card, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Tactical Emulation and Premier League. The first segment requires an 83-rated squad with at least one card with an overall rating of 85 minimum and one player from Arsenal. The second one asks for an 84-rated squad with at least one card with an overall rating of 86 minimum and one player from the Premier League.

The price for this SBC will vary depending on which platform you play on, but it can go up to 60,950 to 61,200 FUT coins to build both squads from scratch. By completing both segments, you’ll also receive a small gold players pack and a small prime electrum players pack.

This SBC will expire on Nov. 10. Here are the cheapest solutions to complete and earn an Out of Position version of Oleksandr Zinchenko in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Out of Position Oleksandr Zinchenko SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Tactical Emulation

GK: 82-rated Willi Orban (RB Leipzig)

82-rated Willi Orban (RB Leipzig) LB: 83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 82-rated Anthony Lopes (Olympique de Marseille)

82-rated Anthony Lopes (Olympique de Marseille) CB: 82-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

82-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) RB: 82-rated Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp)

82-rated Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp) CM: 85-rated Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund)

85-rated Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund) CM: 81-rated Antonio Adán (Sporting CP)

81-rated Antonio Adán (Sporting CP) CM: 81-rated Tomáš Souček (West Ham)

81-rated Tomáš Souček (West Ham) LW: 82-rated Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

82-rated Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) RW: 82-rated Francesco Acerbi (Internazionale)

82-rated Francesco Acerbi (Internazionale) ST: 85-rated Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City)

Premier League